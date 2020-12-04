Michael Torres’ publisher had mentioned something about NPR being interested in his book “An Incomplete List of Names,” which was published in October. But he wasn’t really certain about what it was for.
Well, that was until Tuesday morning. He had checked his friend’s Instagram story in which was posted NPR’s Best Books of 2020 list.
NPR has been confiding in their staff and critics to nominate books each fall receiving “hundreds of titles.” They then go through all of them to pick out their favorites to present to the public through The Book Concierge, an “annual, interactive, year-end reading guide.”
Torres’ book made it on that list.
He was surprised, not initially knowing how to respond. It was an odd but special feeling, he said. And it was a most certainly stunning way to begin his morning.
“I mean, I try to write the best book I can, but you never know if it’s going to be something like that,” he said. “That someone is going to think that enough to like (the book) to nominate it or put it on that list.”
Torres’ book was published after his work had been chosen in the National Poetry Series, which in itself was special to Torres because it was recognized within the literary circle. And it being featured in the list, on a national radio program’s platform, the circle only got wider.
“I just imagine the book being in different hands, of people that I can’t even readily imagine,” he said.
The book explores the meaning of identity and how to grapple with it when perhaps an identity isn’t always clear. The Minnesota State University English assistant professor was born and raised in Pomona, California, and sought graffiti as a creative outlet. (By the way, his sister Rose had always tried to get Torres interested in literature. It was his sister, and being arrested at 17 after being caught doing graffiti, that turned him to literature.) A series of three poems from his collection “All-American Mexican” delves into that grappling of identity, as the speaker moves from California to Minnesota (a relatively white area in the U.S.) as a Mexican American.
“That phrase, ‘All American’ has sort of two meanings: All American is either someone is very proud of being an American and there’s purity to it. But there’s also an all American, like an all-American refrigerator repair company — it has this high standard, which I found really interesting,” Torres said. “Thinking about that and grappling with identity, I wonder: Can I be all American? And can I be an all-American Mexican? Which is like these two identities sort of butting up against each other.”
It’s a book, too, that Torres had written not only with genuine and raw honesty but accessibility. A collection of work that has been described as “incredible, truth-fisted, shattering, groundbreaking,” by 2015-17 U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera.
“I wanted to write a book that my homies back home could read,” Torres said.
He writes about his experiences in a way that some readers feel understood.
“I think, to me, that just kind of reflects how vulnerable I try to be on the page or how vulnerable I want the speaker to be.”
Torres connects with his readers by putting his experiences out there in an honest way — not in a dramatic fashion or by confessing anything or feeling guilty, he said. But saying it in a way that’s honest so that the reader can identify real moments and feel and understand the moment.
“That sounds like it’s a shared experience, which is something very intimate.”
He hopes readers also get a sense of someone else’s experience — an experience that they don’t know.
“But I also want them to come away with understanding a sense that the book has this sort of loss and struggle with letting go,” Torres said. “Lately, I’ve been thinking that beautiful things can be sad things, too, and that they don’t just have to be good looking, or aesthetically pleasing, but beautiful worthwhile things are also sad sometimes.”
