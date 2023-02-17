For many years under Paul Hustoles, the Minnesota State University Department of Theatre and Dance’s season would include a couple of musicals, at least one classical play — mixing in William Shakespeare every few years — and often a new or more challenging production.
According to director Vladimir Rosinsky, “Marisol,” which opened Thursday in the Ted Paul Theatre, will fall squarely in the latter category.
“Times change, and there’s so many issues and questions and problems in place that are just asking to be put on stage,” Rovinsky said about “Marisol,” written by Puerto Rican playwright Jose Rivera.
Marisol Perez is a Puerto Rican woman who lives in Brooklyn and works in Manhattan, meaning she has achieved some success, he said. All seems normal at first. Then a change occurs, and Marisol finds herself in a war zone, where coffee is extinct and the moon has disappeared.
She is attacked by an agitated man with a golf club who is talking about his guardian angel. That night her guardian angel comes to visit and tells Marisol she can no longer watch over her because the angels are having an uprising against the Almighty, who is old and dying. Marisol’s angel is leading the uprising.
This is the first of many incidents throughout the play when time seems to move at different speeds for different people, Rovinsky said. Soon, the war spills over from heaven into Brooklyn, which becomes a smoldering wasteland.
Without her protector, Marisol is on the streets, homeless and coming across odd characters. One man with an ice cream cone seeks back pay for his work on the movie “Taxi Driver,” one woman was beaten for exceeding her credit limit, and a homeless burn victim in a wheelchair is looking for his lost skin.
“It’s really hard to describe ‘Marisol,’” said Lyreshia Ghostlon-Green who plays The Angel. “I usually say something about it being a magical realism play that is rooted in absurdity.”
The Angel interacts primarily with Marisol, Ghostlon-Green said, though there are some moments when she second-handedly interacts with others to protect Marisol. Although she first read the play last year in a play analysis class, it’s only through working on the character for the show that she has come to appreciate it.
Adding to the fantastical feeling of the show are original projections by Andreas Guest Artist Maxwell Collyard. He is a Minneapolis-based multi-media performance artist who acts, directs, photographs, films and creates projections for performances across the Twin Cities.
The use of projections on the screen behind the action adds to the fantastical feel of the play. In addition, dance faculty member Daniel Stark has choreographed actor movements to create an atmosphere, a world environment by utilizing an ensemble of performers.
“It’s a very interesting process,” Rovinsky said, because they are shaping the whole nature of the world. The collaboration with Stark has been another layer of the experience.
“I think if you come, you’ll see there is a kind of movement, poetry on stage,” he added.
“Marisol” won the 1993 Obie Award for playwriting. Rivera has been influenced not only by magical realism, which paints a realistic view of the world while adding magical elements, but also by the Theatre of the Absurd, which expresses what happens when human existence lacks meaning or purpose and communication breaks down.
Ghostlon-Green admits it’s been a challenging character to play, being both “majestical” and rooted in reality.
“She’s not what you would typically depict as a Christian Angel,” she said. “I’ve never had an angel come to me in a leather jacket and combat attire.”
