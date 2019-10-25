By Grace Brandt
When Kayode “Kay” Adiatu traveled from his native country of Nigeria to Minnesota to study at Minnesota State University, his goal was to learn everything he could to return home and best help his country’s failing infrastructure.
Adiatu always had a passion for the environment, but also for sound city planning. For him, the two go hand in hand.
“I feel like there’s a need for me to look out for the synergy between environmental management and planning,” he said. “If you plan well, and you’re environmentally conscious with your planning, that will help the environment better.”
Now Adiatu has had the chance to take what he’s learning in the classroom into the real world as an intern with the St. Peter Department of Community Development. He is spearheading St. Peter’s efforts to become designated as a “GreenSteps” city, as part of the statewide “Minnesota GreenSteps Cities” program.
“(In St. Peter), we care about people’s lives,” he said. “That’s why we (wanted to join) this program, so that people can realize that the city as an entity is really doing wonderfully well in terms of making sure that we have a clean, resilient environment.”
Something missing
Adiatu first pursued his interests in his home country, but even after earning a bachelor’s degree in geography and a master’s degree in environmental control and management, he thought something was missing. While he said he noticed how his home country was making efforts to be sustainable, those efforts weren’t translated into city planning—such as when streets were widened without ensuring proper drainage systems and forests were cut down without replanting. Adiatu added that Nigeria often doesn’t have rules or regulations about these issues, so problems aren’t tackled on a foundational level.
“I realized that where we were missing (things) is not that we’re not conserving the environment,” he said. “It’s actually that we have improper planning.”
Once he graduated, Adiatu worked for his country’s Federal Ministry of the Environment, but the same issues remained. He decided to quit his job and begin volunteering instead. Working with the United Nations, he traveled to different countries in Africa to help teach communities about sustainable agricultural practices, stress the need for environmental conservation, and combat illegal poaching. During his time with the U.N., Adiatu traveled to Guana, Kenya, Mozambique and the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, with the shortest trip lasting a week and others lasting several weeks or even a few months.
While Adiatu said he loved his volunteer work, he still felt the urge to continue learning in his field. He couldn’t find the courses he wanted at his local university, but a fellow graduate student pointed him overseas — to MSU. When he looked into the university’s offerings, he saw exactly what he had in his head: a mix of environmental studies and city planning.
“I looked at all the classes and saw that it would best fit what I really needed,” he said. “In three or four months, I found myself in the U.S. at MSU.”
Using what he’s learning
Adiatu started his master’s program at MSU in August 2018, so he’s about halfway through the program. He has nothing but praise for the program that is finally helping him learn what he has wanted to learn for years.
“Now I’m turning my passion into where I actually want to be,” he said. “The things I’m learning so far, and the things that I’m still (going to) learn… I feel equipped. I feel more skilled. I feel like if I go back to Nigeria, there’s a whole lot of things that I would propose to the government and that would be of help to the state, to the city, or to the organizations where I’d work.”
But Adiatu didn’t have to wait until he returned home to put what he was learning into practice. Earlier this year, he heard a presentation in class by MSU alum and St. Peter Community Development Director Russ Wille. The two of them spent more time talking after class, and they were able to come up with an internship for Adiatu: working on the city’s Minnesota GreenSteps Cities project. This voluntary challenge is for cities to commit to becoming more environmentally sustainable.
“I looked into it and saw that it was something that I would be interested in doing,” Adiatu said. “It’s actually in my area of interest. The GreenSteps program is what every city should adopt.”
Adiatu started working as an intern for St. Peter on July 25. He is spearheading the GreenSteps Cities effort, though Wille and City Administrator Todd Prafke are also involved.
“I’m most grateful for everyone who has helped me in the city,” he said, with thanks specifically to Wille and Prafke. “They set the ball rolling for me, and it’s been a wonderful experience so far.”
A continued effort
Adiatu explained that cities across Minnesota are able to work toward a “GreenSteps” designation by documenting the ways they’re embracing sustainable, environmentally conscious policies and practices. There are five levels, with the first simply being that the city is committing to becoming involved with the program. From there, cities work toward implementing the program’s 29 “best practices,” with categories such as enhancing a city’s trails system, encouraging renewable energy and minimizing pollutants in rainwater runoff. The more practices a city implements, the higher level it reaches, until it is a level five city.
“It’s just basically to help ensure that each city has sustainable development goals, in whatever projects they carry out,” he said.
While a city only receives “bragging rights” for hitting level five, Adiatu said it’s still beneficial to be part of the program as St. Peter focuses on renewable, sustainable practices.
Right now, Adiatu said the majority of work is simply documenting what St. Peter already does — which is a lot. The city already did the work of reaching the first level during its Aug. 12 City Council meeting, when the council approved a resolution to go ahead with the project. From there, Adiatu will continue documenting and helping the city reach higher levels, until it comes to the point where it has to implement even more practices. Then, he’ll be able to work with the city to figure out how it should best make these continued efforts. It is possible, he added, that the city could reach level four or five within a year.
“What I’ve seen so far, glancing through the city’s website, they’ve already achieved a lot,” he said. “It is possible for the city to achieve this goal.”
Looking forward
Adiatu said he hopes to continue with his internship as long as he is studying at MSU and then perhaps stay longer to have even more opportunity to use what he has learned.
“As long as I’m a student at MSU, I’d want to stay with the project because it’s a win-win for the city of the St. Peter and for my career as well,” he said. “Gaining a lot of experience as a planner is very, very important, and that’s what I’m doing right now.”
Whether he chooses to stay another year after graduating to continue his work in the U.S., Adiatu does want to eventually take what he has learned back to Nigeria.
“My country needs radical planning,” he said. “There’s a whole lot that needs to be done in Nigeria.”
Praise from director
Community Development Director Russ Wille said Adiatu is doing a “fine job” as he leads the effort to have St. Peter designated as a GreenSteps city.
“I enjoy having him around, working with him, learning from him and teaching him,” Wille said. “He’s a very pleasant young man and engaged in what he’s doing.”
Wille added that Adiatu is the department’s fourth intern from MSU, which is also his own alma mater.
“It’s nice to reach out and help the students up there because there were always alumni reaching out when I was there,” he said. “We’re kind of passing the torch or paying it forward. We always expect that we’re getting a good intern when we go to MSU.”
Speaking about the GreenSteps program, Wille called it “good recognition,” adding that St. Peter already addresses environmental issues through practices such as switching out street lighting to LED lights, offering a solar panel subscription service and setting up a compost system. Because of this, he doesn’t think it will be difficult for the city to qualify and move forward through the different levels.
“(The program) lets your citizens and the world know that you are taking environmental issues seriously and trying to have environmentally friendly policies and practices within the city,” Wille said. “There are many, many things we’re doing, and we’re going to keep trying (to expand) those efforts, too.”
He said the hope is to become designated as a GreenSteps City by the next League of Minnesota Cities convention in June 2020.
Commented
