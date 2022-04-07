After going through a series of governesses who fail as substitutes for their absent father, the von Trapp children in “The Sound of Music” welcome Maria because of the fun, joy and love she brings to them.
Director Matt Caron hopes the show opening today at Minnesota State University brings the same joy to audience members who have been absent due to lingering COVID-19 concerns.
“When they come into the theater, I really want them to feel like they’re coming home, you know. That they’re coming to something that’s familiar,” said Caron in explaining the choice of the classic family-friendly musical.
This is the first big show in about two years where masks will not be required.
It’s also the 12th MSU show being sponsored by Community Bank.
“We started sponsoring plays as a way to support the theater department at MSU while thanking our clients for their business,” said Julie Vetter, chief retail banking officer at Community Bank in Mankato. They continued to sponsor shows through the pandemic, she said, for other reasons.
“The need for our community to continue to have some ‘normal’ activities — while staying safe — was important for everyone’s mental health. For students, it was important to continue to have access to activities that feed creativity, as creativity leads to innovation.”
Stacey Jones, from Jones Law Office, a partner sponsor with Community Bank on “The Sound of Music,” said their main reason for sponsoring is to give back to the community. Attorneys in the office do that through everything from serving on boards of nonprofits to adopting a stretch of highway for cleanup.
“And we did continue to sponsor during the pandemic because we understand the need for continuity, and we were fortunate enough to be able to continue to sponsor events and organizations,” Jones said.
Caron notes that bringing in corporate sponsors is vitally important to the program for a variety of reasons. Productions — musicals, especially — come with high costs to secure rights and build or buy what audiences see on stage. Having those capabilities greatly increases the student experience as well. Finally, it solidifies community relations and contributes to quality of life.
Community Bank began its sponsorships in 2011 with “Born Yesterday,” a smaller show in the Andreas Theatre during the school year. As the opportunity came available, they made the jump to a more expensive musical sponsorship and brought on partners such as Jones Law Office.
“The Sound of Music” is set to be the biggest show of the season for MSU, Caron said. Shows for the fall and summer were chosen, in part, with potential COVID-19 restrictions in mind, so they had smaller budgets. The spring musical, however, is usually bigger and hopes to draw larger crowds.
Jack Adams, who plays Capt. von Trapp in the production, said he was raised on shows such as “The Music Man,” “Oklahoma!” and “The Sound of Music.”
“I remember watching the movie on repeat as a kid and falling in love with the music of the show, and the performances of Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer,” Adams said. He said being cast in the role of von Trapp is the highlight of his acting career so far.
“I actually started preparing for the audition back in July when I decided to purchase a guitar, which was a completely new instrument to me, and to learn ‘Edelweiss’ (from the show).” Playing the song became his audition piece.
The song’s name comes from a white flower found high in the Alps. In the show, it is sung by von Trapp and his family as a statement of Austrian patriotism in the face of pressure put on him to join the navy of Nazi Germany.
Ironically, as it turns out, Adams will not be performing the song on guitar for the show.
Faith Peterson, who was cast as Maria, was nervous for her audition. She was sick and submitted an audition video instead of doing it live. Maria is the role she dearly wanted.
“I think my favorite part about this role is simply being able to embody and express Maria’s personality,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to preach love, kindness and strength through music, and Maria has been exactly that.”
In spite of how Maria’s situation evolves with the Nazi presence in Austria, “It feels like we’re putting that much more positivity into the world, and I’m all for that,” she said. “For that, I’d say it’s certainly one of my favorite shows I’ve performed in, and I can’t wait for the audience to share a similar experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.