MANKATO — Minnesota State University's Dept. of Theatre & Dance continues its 2020-21 season with the production of "Hair" beginning Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Ted Paul Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
The remainder of the season will be presented at a condensed schedule with limited seating of 25% capacity. Face masks are required. All patrons and visitors are also required to complete a self screening tool before visiting the campus. Proof of completion is necessary with a printed or electronic verification. Please go to mankato.mnsu.edu/coronavirus/safety-measures/daily-self-screening to complete the screening.
"Hair" runs Oct. 14-17 and Oct. 21-24 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $24 regular, $21 for seniors ages 65 and older, children under 16; and $16 for MSU students. Tickets must be purchased in advance (no walk-up ticket sales will be available before the production). There is a strict limit of six seats per individual order.
To purchase tickets or for more information go to MSUTheatre.com or call 507-389-6661.
