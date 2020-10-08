Mid-September, Minnesota State University’s theater department kicked off its season with the production “Silent Sky.” The following day, all productions were postponed until now.
“We’re very excited (to be back) and we are cautiously optimistic,” said managing director Matthew Caron. “The shutdown was a setback for us in some ways, but not entirely unexpected because COVID is such an unpredictable animal.”
This weekend, the theatre is finishing off its production of “Silent Sky” and the following week debuting the Broadway musical, “Hair” starting Wednesday, Oct. 14
Thankfully, Caron said, the COVID safety protocols and support from MSU’s administration were set to keep everyone safe.
“We’re confident in moving forward and reopening is the best thing for us right now,” Caron said. “Students are itching to perform.”
The hands-on experience that students receive during the productions is a vital component to a degree. The line of work — theater, arts and performing arts — is incredibly active. The classroom, of course, provides essential work that has to be learned. Those theories, however, have to be put into practice. Some classes, for example the acting class, students are required to act out a scene. But a full production gives students a real world feel for their careers.
“Those things are fruitful for a performer and designer in the context of the production,” Caron said. “It’s a very real world style turning that students need in order to be successful.”
And in order to keep that experience amid pandemic, the students and faculty have taken the safety protocols seriously. Shows are capped to ticket sales at 25% capacity; front row seating is off limits; ticket sales are all general admission (seats will be assigned at the show to enforce social distancing); all patrons are required to complete an online screening where verification of completion will be asked for, either printed copy or email verification; and all patrons and faculty, including the cast, are required to wear a mask throughout the whole show.
The cast members of the musical will all be wearing a clear plastic mask to further the safety of everyone on and off the stage.
Ruby Carlson, actor and a first year MFA student at MSU, said it was definitely an adjustment. However, she’s excited to be back on stage at MSU.
“We’re here for the education and for the classes, but that’s the thing about getting a theater degree that differs from any other degree besides for music performing arts, there is such an extracurricular component of doing those shows,” she said.
During the three week period when the season had halted, the lights had already been up and the next step was to get the microphones added.
“It was really at the stage of everything coming together which is really the extra fun part (in theater) when we have been working on it long,” she said. Being on the stage had given her, and everyone in the production, a sense of familiarity.
“Which is really nice, to have that familiarity, when everything else feels like it’s up in the air.”
In addition to actors wearing masks, the musical refrains from any touching.
“We keep as much space between as possible,” Carlson said. “It has been a very interesting challenge to work through it with this kind of show… But we’re taking this very seriously.”
It’s a time, too, where the arts for everyone is an outlet, either for creativity or to escape, especially this show.
“Hair,” which features themes of social justice, fighting for basic human rights and equality based in the hippie counterculture, has messages that resonate in today’s culture, said director of “Hair” and MFA student, David T. Loudermilk.
Current events, from the death of George Floyd and an upcoming election and the Supreme Court’s challenging of same sex marriage, show art like the production of “Hair” is needed.
“We need art right now more than anything else,” Loudermilk said. “Art and love — two of the main themes about this show.”
The show was chosen by Loudermilk for his thesis project, and he encourages people to be able to question themselves as to how they may respond to the show’s themes. In a time where empathy feels lost, it’s important to view oneself’s own reactions to different ideas.
“Instead of putting a wall up, I want people to educate themselves and have those conversations,” Loudermilk said. “That’s why I love theater so much — it’s holding a mirror up to society.”
And having a live audience, as any performer knows, is an enthralling experience. Loudermilk is happy to bring “Hair” to life on MSU’s stage. Shows, art and performance is a form of community building, even socially distant. He’d read in an article that when an audience is together and experiencing the same performance, the heartbeats in the audience almost sync up.
“I think it’s beautiful to have a hundred people sitting racing or slowing at the same time,” he said. “I think we need that right now, but as long as we’re being safe as we can be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.