The citizens of Bikini Bottom must save their humble home from a volcano that is set to erupt in “The SpongeBob Musical,” which closes the 56th Highland Summer Theatre season with performances at 7:30 p.m. June 7-10 in the Ted Paul Theatre.
Based on the iconic Nickelodeon cartoon, this high-energy show features a cast of 23 and a live band in an all-singing, all-dancing show. You’ll see all of your favorite characters, including SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick and Gary.
Set in an underwater world, the colorful costumes represent the animal characters and set design includes projections to recreate the volcano and other peril. With lives in the balance and all hope lost, an unexpected hero rises up, showing the power of optimism really can save the world.
Tickets are $24 regular and $21 for ages 65 and older, children under 16 and groups of 15 or more. The box office is open 4-6 p.m. weekdays in the lobby of the Earley Center for Performing Arts. Individual tickets are also available online at MSUTheatre.com. Call the box office at (507) 389-6661
