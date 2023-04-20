By Michael Lagerquist
Special to The Free Press
Hans Bloedel has spent a little time around theater directors.
He’s the son of longtime Bethany Lutheran College director Peter Bloedel and an MFA student with a directing concentration at Minnesota State University. Lessons he has learned so far are being utilized as director of the final MSU show of the season, “The Language Archive.”
“The show is about a linguist who’s studied communication,” he said. “But the irony then being that his marriage is failing because he doesn’t know how to communicate it.”
What it comes down to, he said, is that while his wife, Mary, lives on emotion, her husband, George, is an academic. He likes and wants to preserve all languages, but he is incapable of finding and sharing the language of love with his wife.
“I think, in general, we want to love each other. We, as humans, crave other human connection. But we just don’t know how to communicate it properly,” is how Bloedel put it. “So, there’s a lot of talking past each other that leaves a lot unresolved.”
George is not alone in his failures in communication, said Cadence Smith, who plays Mary. She is a second-year student whose father, Steven, is the department’s longtime lighting designer. She said Mary has difficulty fully understanding herself as well.
“Mary is struggling with feeling stuck in life,” she said. “She feels trapped by her marriage to George, who struggles to understand her, because she doesn’t know any other life.”
Smith said learning about Mary has led to a greater understanding of how she feels about love and marriage. Many people get married at an early age before they fully understand themselves, she said, and that leaves them turning to others to help define who they are.
“Mary keeps going back to George even after she leaves him in search for some sort of sign or response from him that will compel her to stay with him. Every time she goes back, I just want to tug her by the collar and show her that the reassurance she is searching for is within herself.”
The actor playing George has similar connections with his character. Joshua Lester, a senior from Cottage Grove, has been seen in “Hay Fever,” “The Next Room,” “The Sound of Music” and “Hair,” among others.
“It’s been hard to confront George, as I used to share flaws with him,” Lester said. “Learning how he wants to communicate and how he ends up doing so has been a long process, but I’m happy with where it has come.”
Bloedel believes at the heart of the issue of understanding love is the ambiguity that comes with the word “love.” In English there is only one word for it, while in other languages, such as Greek with three or four and Sanskrit with 96, the type of love is understood and shared between those involved with the use of specific words.
“In America, we tend to use the phrase, ‘I love you,’ pretty flippantly. I think it’s bound to cause a lot of confusion among people because it’s hard to gauge exactly what level of love you’re referring to,” Bloedel said.
While investigating the language of love, George comes across many different languages and a couple who speak a language unique to them. They are the only ones in the show who understand what love means, said the director.
“I think it’s because they speak a different language that George stumbles on that he has to learn what it means to love.”
Just as there is no universal way to communicate love, the show doesn’t wrap things up in a red bow at the end. “I think it’s just as complicated as the word love,” Bloedel said.
To show the uniqueness of many languages, sound designer Eun Kang, a student from Korea, utilized the many nationalities found on campus to record them saying, “I love you.” That recording brings a unique flavor to the show, he said, and it fits in with the more academic setting of the scenic design.
Both actors complimented Bloedel on his directing style, which he admitted, likely comes from watching his dad work. But he said he has taken that and added his own twist, perhaps using it as a way to express his love for his dad.
“I think I direct in sort of the vein of what my dad tends to do,” he admitted. “And we are finding the comedic moments without taking away from the text. It’s something I’m finding myself doing, and I think that’s a playful thing.”
Smith called it allowing them to “explore our characters” and guiding them through discovery of the character. Lester said, “Hans has allowed for creativity to fly while maintaining a consistent tone.”
