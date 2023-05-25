Sarah Honerman doesn’t want to go into much detail about what happens in the meat locker, but the play’s title, “The Smell of the Kill,” gives some ominous hints.
That secret is the triggering event for the first of two productions in the 56th Highland Summer Theatre season that opened Wednesday at Minnesota State University. The play runs through Saturday in the campus’ Andreas Theatre.
Despite that ominous hint, Honerman promises it’s still a lighthearted show about marriage.
“It’s definitely got a lot of humor to keep the momentum of the show going,” the director said.
Four couples get together every month for dinner, and then the genders split up and do what husbands and wives do when they’re away from their partners. Each couple is having difficulties, Honerman said, but those secrets are just now coming out.
And the meat locker in question? It’s in the basement of the house owned by Jay and Nicky, who are hosting this month. Like all of the men in the play, it is never seen on stage.
“‘The Smell of the Kill’ really is looking at marriage and what differing marriages look like. How things can go well, how things can go wrong and how each of us handles those differing aspects of marriage,” Honerman said.
With just over a week to rehearse the show, it’s important to make the best use of limited time. Honerman said she learned through her experience as assistant director to Paul Hustoles that it’s OK to stop a scene and run it a few times before moving on.
In a way, it’s a lot like a marriage.
“If you’ve witnessed a relationship that has turmoil but also has joy in it, there’s something for you (in this show),” she said.
“I think the thing I like the most about this show is the relationships that we get to explore amongst the women, and their friendship and what that means to them. And how a set of bad circumstances can actually bring people closer together.”
‘The SpongeBob Musical’
The residents of Bikini Bottom are also under some stress, as a nearby volcano is about to erupt and destroy everything. That’s when SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward and others must come to the rescue.
As silly as the storyline seems, the selection of “The SpongeBob Musical” was welcomed with great enthusiasm, said director Matt Caron. And though it seems simple, it has a pretty complex set design, he said, and complicated music, added musical director Nick Wayne.
“The SpongeBob Musical” concludes the summer season June 7-10 in the Ted Paul Theatre.
“What’s really interesting is that it’s got a really strong appeal to our students,” Caron said, “because they grew up watching ‘SpongeBob.’” Although he said he found the animated series to be dumb, he saw the musical on Paramount+ and enjoyed it.
Part of the charm comes in that the show doesn’t take itself too seriously — if you can imagine that — Caron said. Humor comes through sight gags and a lot of dumb jokes, and the music is “really good and endearing,” he said.
Contributors of the music are eclectic, Wayne said, ranging from Tom Kitt from such Broadway successes as “Next to Normal” to Sara Bareilles to Steven Perry and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, to Lady A, They Might Be Giants and John Legend.
Despite this diversity, he said, the score is consistent and surprisingly complex, which led to casting students they knew could handle several vocal parts and several roles.
Caron said that costumes are not mascot-like but simply imply their fishy namesakes.
“So, really, the actors are all kind of in plain clothes.” But costume changes are many.
The set uses projections to represent such things as the erupting volcano. Emerging senior Lainey Gregerson takes on design duties. A three-piece combo provides musical accompaniment.
“I think fans of the cartoon are going to pick up on the ‘Easter eggs’ (from the series) that are in there,” Caron said. “But you don’t need to understand the ‘Easter eggs’ to enjoy the story.”
If You Go What: Highland Summer Theatre productions of “The Smell of the Kill” and “The SpongeBob Musical” Where: Minnesota State University’s Earley Center for Performing Arts When: “Smell,” 7:30 p.m. May 24-27 in the Andreas Theatre, “SpongeBob” 7:30 p.m. June 7-10 in the Ted Paul Theatre Tickets: Season tickets available through May 27 for $35; “Smell” tickets are $17 regular and $15 discount and “SpongeBob” tickets are $24 regular and $21 discount. Visit or call the Theatre & Dance Box Office in the Earley Center lobby 4-6 p.m. weekdays, or visit MSUTheatre.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.