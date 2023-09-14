Eric Parrish understands the importance of representation. Identifying as a gay man, he also understands the difference between being an activist, an advocate or an ally.
His identifying as an activist is important in his direction of “The Temperamentals,” the first show of the Minnesota State University studio theater season opening Sept. 20. He was the first openly gay man in his current community and his high school, he said.
“Temperamental” was a code name for “homosexual,” part of the language created in the early 1950s and used by Harry Hay Jr. and Rudi Gernreich, the play’s main characters. They fall in love and found the Mattachine Society, the first sustained gay rights group in the United States.
“I read it and it checked all the boxes of the things that I like,” Parrish said, listing representation and activism among those things.
With his earlier direction of “I Am a Camera,” he gained experience with real stories — the play was adapted from the same material as the musical “Cabaret” — but he was intrigued by the opportunity to include people who existed in time and had effects on society.
“Playwright John Marans, he’s still living and was very open about having conversations, so I reached out to him and we were able to discuss the play for a couple of hours,” Parrish said.
“This is my thesis project, so it was invaluable to be able to communicate with the playwright and say, ‘How did you come up with this?’”
The play was presented off-Broadway in 2008. It coincided with the election of Barack Obama and Proposition 8 in California, which intended to ban same-sex marriage, so it was a tumultuous time for the LGBTQIA community. “The Temperamentals” provides a different approach than “I Am a Camera,” which also debuted in 2008.
“There was a lot of national discourse about the modern gay movement,” he said. “So to have these plays approach that in a very different way — one in a historical way and another in kind of a contemporary way — I found that interesting as well.”
Hay and Gernreich are consistent characters throughout the play, with the supporting cast of three playing at least four characters each. Marans wrote for movies and incorporated many cinematic elements into the play, with quick cut-aways and scene changes. Actors also speak directly to the audience at times.
With a short rehearsal schedule, other elements such as the set design are kept minimalistic, Parrish said.
Although presented in a documentary style, he said humor is used to help highlight the love story between the lead characters and keep it lively.
“I think it does a good job telling a story, as opposed to preaching or teaching a narrative. So we are invested in the relationship between Harry and Rudi. The rest of the information surrounds that journey.”
Gernreich was an interesting person in history. An Austrian-born fashion designer, his avant-garde clothing designs are considered among the most innovative and dynamic of the 1960s, according to Wikipedia.
“He purposefully used fashion design as a social statement to advance sexual freedom, producing clothes that followed the natural form of the female body, freeing them from the constraints of high fashion,” Wikipedia states.
He came to the U.S. with his mother and another family member, Parrish said, while other members were killed in Auschwitz by the Germans.
“So there was a level of him being seen and being targeted for who he was, and he was really responding to not wanting to go through that again,” Parrish said. He was an activist and advocate, serving as a founding member and financial supporter of the early activities of Hay’s Mattachine Society.
Parrish began his current Master of Fine Arts studies at Minnesota State in 2020 while on sabbatical from his teaching duties at Minnesota West Community and Technical College in Worthington, where he has been since 2007. After earning his undergraduate degree in music from Gustavus Adolphus College, he earned his master’s in voice performance from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
In addition to commuting to Mankato for evening rehearsals, he is planning an Oct. 21 wedding. “So all the things are happening in the next five weeks,” he said.
He knows many people are still fighting the battle for equality and representation that Hay and Gernreich fought, and that he experienced decades later. It’s one of the reasons doing the show is important.
“The opportunity for someone to see and identify with someone that already exists in the world is just, it’s a big saving grace for many people.”
If You Go What: “The Temperamentals” play Where: Andreas Theatre, Earley Center for Performing Arts, Minnesota State University When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20-23 Tickets: $10 regular, $9 discount. Purchase at the box office in the lobby of the Earley Center, 4-6 p.m. weekdays; call (507) 389-6661, or visit MSUTheatre.com
