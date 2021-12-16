Mural project has been a long time coming

In 1879, John Mahowald established a dry goods store on the main drag in the up-and-coming town of Mankato. It was a true family business. The storefront faced Riverfront Drive. The family lived in the rear of the building.
More than 100 years later, a third-grader named Amanda Wirig who knew nothing about the building’s history came to that site, which was then a hardware store called Mahowald’s.
“I was on the T-ball team for the YMCA and I remember we bought my T-ball equipment there,” says Wirig.
Now, more than 30 years later, Wirig — who knows a little more about the store’s history these days — is nearing completion of a mural depicting the Mahowald’s storefront. It will be installed just around the corner from the site of the old store, which used to reside in the current Denco Lighting building.
Doing a mural was Wirig’s idea. She says she’d been wanting to try one for a while, which prompted her to seek grant funding to pull it off.
In scoping out locations, she came across the mostly blank side of the building right next to Tune Town Records, which is next door to Denco. When she inquired about the building’s owners, she was put in contact with Pam Ryan, who helped manage the property for her parents. It was Ryan’s idea for the mural’s focus to be on the building’s history.
“If you were a kid growing up in Mankato, all of your bicycles and any sports-related items that you needed you bought it in Mahowald’s,” says Ryan, who grew up in Mankato and frequented the place.
“And if you got to go to Mahowald’s, you knew it was going to be a good day. It was just a great hardware store. They sold washing machines and guns and bicycles and baseball mitts — it was just a full-service hardware store and sporting goods store all wrapped up into one.”
After speaking with Tune Town owner Carl Nordmeier about the mural project, Nordmeier showed Ryan examples of Wirig’s work. And she was sold.
“It just resonated with me,” Ryan said. “I reached out to Amanda and she was just lovely to work with.”
Ryan went to the Blue Earth County Historical Society and found some old articles and photographs of the building and gave those to Wirig. She then asked Wirig to put together a mural concept.
“She just nailed it,” Ryan says. “She was a very attentive listener. And not only that, she’s a very good artist.”
With that, Wirig got to work. But she’d soon find out that, in this case, designing and painting the mural might have been the easiest part of actually getting a mural on a wall.
Not long after Wirig and Ryan approved the concept, Ryan’s family sold the building to the Tailwind Group, which meant Wirig had to seek the new owner’s permission and run the concept by them and make sure they wanted a mural on their building.
Tailwind agreed ... And then promptly sold the building to Dain Fisher.
Which meant Wirig again had to seek the new owner’s permission and run the concept by them and make sure they wanted a mural on their building.
Fisher agreed.
Throughout the process, though, Wirig was forced to stop and start and delay to make sure people were still on board. And by the time she and Fisher had communicated intentions and ironed out details, the cold set in. And, Wednesday’s balmy weather notwithstanding, installation of the mural will have to wait until spring.
Unlike other murals, this one won’t be done by applying paint directly to the wall. Wirig is using a process where she uploads a digitized version of the mural image to a company that specializes in murals. They then print a faint color version of the image on rugged, sturdy fabric panels (15 panels, total). Wirig then paints directly onto the panels. In her words, it was sort of “paint by numbers.”
When installed, the mural will be 16 feet high, and 344 total square feet. When the time comes, Bellissimo Paint in Mankato will install it.
The process hasn’t been a smooth one. But Wirig says she’s learned a lot and, at the end of the day, it was all about the art.
“I’ve definitely learned from mistakes that I’ve made. There’s a big learning curve with this. This is the first one I’ve ever done,” she says.
“I’m a painter. This is what I do. I love doing this. And I’m excited to see it up. Up until now, the biggest I’ve worked is four feet high. And to see something that’s going to be 16 feet high is super exciting.”
Wirig has lived in Mankato most of her life. But it’s difficult making a living as an artist in a small city. So, if all goes as planned, she’ll be moving to an artists’ loft in the Twin Cities next month.
“In Mankato there aren’t many arts jobs. And I’ve got to go where there’s work,” she says. “Up there I’ll be living in a place that has studio space, a music studio, a dance studio. I’ll get to do some curating with the other artists because there’s gallery space throughout the apartment complex, we’ll get to be part of planning for arts events and stuff — it’s just the next logical step.
“I gotta be able to make a living, and I can’t make a living doing this in Mankato,” she added. “And it’s hard, you know, because I have community here, too.”