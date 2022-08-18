Admit it. At some point during the last year or so, you’ve asked yourself this question: What the heck is up with all these murals?
You’re not alone.
While Guido van Helten’s mammoth silo masterpiece may be the most ostentatious example of the art form, it wasn’t the first. And it certainly wasn’t the last. Mankato has become home to a few dozen murals over the past few years.
But is it a good thing?
Artist Brian Frink isn’t sure.
“I don’t want to get myself in huge trouble here,” he says, “but a lot of them just aren’t that interesting to me. But I guess they cover up a wall.”
Frink, a former Minnesota State University art professor, isn’t completely against them. He acknowledges, for instance, the positive trend of art reaching out to the community and says nonprofits such as the Prairie Lakes Regional Art Council have done well by providing grant money to muralists.
Artist Amanda Wirig is one such artist, and the creator of one of the newest, and most striking, murals in town. Her vision of the old Mahowald’s store, which is on the side wall of the Tune Town store, brings a splash of joy to anyone heading south on Riverfront Drive.
Wirig says the trend was part of why she did the mural now, but the desire to do one was always there.
“I’ve always wanted to work on a bigger scale,” she says. “Having so much public art downtown definitely helped. And I think that increased my chances of getting the grant funding. But I always wanted to do a mural regardless of what everybody else was doing. I was tired of working on a small scale and wanted to push myself artistically and work big.”
The mural concept is an ancient one. Some date back more than 50,000 years. Many ancient civilizations dabbled in mural work, including those in Egypt, Mexico and Europe. The concept evolved, of course, into fantastically complex works such as fresco paintings. It also evolved the other way in recent times in the form of graffiti.
Frink said he recalls seeing his first graffiti in New York and having a visceral reaction to it.
“I liked it. But it also had a kind of threat to it,” he says. “You’d be walking down the street and there it was; it just felt threatening for some reason.”
Frink says there’s a connection between street art and graffiti with what’s happening everywhere with public art. Turns out it’s not just a Mankato thing. Murals are popping up everywhere. Wirig, a Mankato native who now lives in Minneapolis, says the mural trend is happening there as well.
“With graffiti, cities are trying to do things to make it lawful,” Frink says, “to try to control it, I guess.”
There’s no doubt Mankato for the past decade or so has taken steps to beautify the city with public art. The CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour has been a smashing success, and that success may have spurred the local trend of murals.
Unlikely as it may seem, Wirig says it’s been the city’s leadership that has helped Mankato be a place where public art is encouraged and even, in some cases, funded.
“The more art you have, the better it is for the economy,” she says. “It gets people coming to the city, and they see it when they’re out and about going to concerts and hockey games. It’s not just a draw just for art aficionados. People are seeing that it impacts everybody who visits the community or lives there.”
