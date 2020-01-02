Q. Do mushrooms actually have any nutritional benefit?
A. Mushrooms are having a moment, and let’s hope it never goes away. This delicious and versatile fungi is a good way to add B vitamins, which help provide energy to the body. They can also add an umami flavor and meaty texture to dishes that need a little substance. So if you haven’t already been putting mushrooms in soups, sauces and on salads, here are a few reasons to start.
Low-Calorie, Nutrient-Dense
One cup of sliced raw mushrooms has only about 15 calories and no fat or cholesterol. What they do have, however, is more than a dozen important nutrients, including B vitamins riboflavin and niacin — two key players involved in energy metabolism. Mushrooms contain potassium, an electrolyte that helps with blood pressure maintenance, and they also have a range of antioxidants that help combat aging and disease.
Vitamin D
You know how if you expose your skin to the sun, your body can produce vitamin D? Well, mushrooms also have the ability to make vitamin D when exposed to sunshine. That’s why mushrooms grown outside are rich with the sunshine vitamin. However, because many store-bought mushrooms are grown indoors, some producers are now treating the mushrooms with ultraviolet light to increase their vitamin D level. When shopping for mushrooms that have not been grown outside, they will usually tell you on the label if they’ve been treated with UV light.
FUN(GI) FACT: Mushrooms are not a vegetable or a fruit. Instead, they’re a … you guessed it, fungi!
Immunity Booster
While vitamin D in mushrooms can help boost your immune system, and so can another nutrient found in fungi. Selenium is a mineral found in healthy soil that helps your body fight infection, and mushrooms — including shiitake, portabellas, criminis and white button — are a good source.
Umami and Flavor
Umami is often described as the fifth taste after sweet, salty, bitter and sour. It’s what makes a dish taste brothy or meaty, even when no meat is present. Mushrooms are an excellent plant-based source of umami, and this is why it makes a great addition to vegetarian dishes, particularly soups and sauces.
