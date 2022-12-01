The holidays are upon us, and so are holiday-themed events at area colleges.
Gustavus Adolphus College of St. Peter and Bethany Lutheran College of Mankato will hold annual Christmas programs this weekend.
Christmas in Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter will be presented 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The annual celebration of the season, titled “Celestial Wonder, Joy Unfolding: Christmas in Christ Chapel 2022,” features the Gustavus Choir, Choir of Christ Chapel, Christ Chapel Ringers, Gustavus Symphony Orchestra, Lucia Singers, and dancers.
“Our service this year is a bold, dramatic, and lively celebration of the Nativity centered on two thematic ideas,” said Chad Winterfeldt, Christmas in Christ Chapel director. “One is wonder, seen in the human fascination with the celestial realm of planets, stars and the universe beyond our terrestrial reach.
“The other is joy, heard in the stories of the two mothers in the Nativity story (Mary and Elizabeth, mothers of Jesus and John the Baptist),” Winterfeldt said. “These women respond in an intimate, personal and human way to the news of the birth of Jesus.”
Holiday buffet tickets to dine before or after the worship service in the banquet rooms are also available. Call (507) 933-7520 or visit gustavustickets.universitytickets.com/?cid=189
The annual Christmas at Bethany concerts will take place 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, in Trinity Chapel.
The concerts will feature music of the season performed by student musicians in the Concert Band, Mary Martha Singers, Handbell Choir, Concert Choir, and Chamber Orchestra.
“The audience will be invited to join in hymns and carols accompanied by the organ and instrumentalists,” said Dennis Marzolf of the music department.
Tickets for the free event are “sold out,” according to the website: blc.ticketleap.com. But for anyone unable to get a ticket, the show at 3 p.m. Sunday will be live streamed via this link: vimeo.com/event/2661673#BLCArts.
MSU music concerts
At Minnesota State University, three music concerts are scheduled at the end of the academic semester this week:
The Concert Band will perform at 7:30 tonight in the Elias J. Halling Recital Hall. Directed by Amy K. Roisum, the concert features traditional wind band music.
The Jazz Mavericks and Contemporary Singers Holiday Concert is 2 p.m. Saturday, also in the Halling Recital Hall. Douglas Snapp directs the instrumental jazz bands and co-directs the Maverick Fusion and Vocal Precision a cappella vocal groups with Stephanie Thorpe.
The program will include big band arrangements and popular a cappella versions of traditional seasonal favorites.
The Concert Choir, Chamber Singers and University Choral will perform an annual Holiday Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St. The concert theme is “Stars,” with all groups performing music of the season with a mix of repertoire from Renaissance to contemporary. A number of choral students will perform solos as part of the musical program.
Elisabeth Cherland, director of Choral Activities at MSU, said, “My choral students give me hope. They are beacons of light in a world and season where there is great darkness.”
Admission to these events is $9 for general admission and $7 for students and children. MSU students are admitted free with a valid MavCard. Tickets may be purchased online at link.mnsu.edu/musictickets. For more information, call the Performance Series office at (507) 389-5549.
MSU honors dance founder
MSU’s Department of Theatre & Dance will present the 2022 Fall Dance Concert Thursday-Saturday and the Student Dance Showcase Sunday in the Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts.
Thursday-Saturday performances are full-length concerts featuring eight pieces choreographed by faculty and students and featuring 38 student performers. The Sunday Student Dance Showcase is choreographed, designed, produced and performed by students.
This concert is in celebration of the life and legacy of dance program founder Florence Cobb. A special piece of original choreography by Department Chair Julie Kerr-Berry will be featured.
Director of Dance Daniel Stark called the piece a tribute to Cobb. Although they hoped to get a recording of some of Cobb’s original choreography, it was not available, he said. “So Julie created a dance that’s inspired by Florence” trying to capture her spirit, saying she had a “vibrant energy and vibe about her.”
Accompanying the piece will be Kerr-Berry’s husband, Timothy Berry, and their two children, Josiah and Olivia.
Cobb worked on campus for 20 years, beginning in the late 1960s, and was the first Black female professor at the university. She advocated for dance for all people while simultaneously navigating racial and gender politics on campus at that pivotal time in civil rights history.
When the dance education minor began in 1976, Cobb was quoted as saying, “The new program is supportive of the trend toward greater consumption of the arts in our society and will provide an opportunity for students to develop their creative potential.”
In 1998, dance became a part of the Department of Theatre & Dance and became a major. Since then, the Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Fine Arts degree programs have been added.
In addition, the dance studio in the Highland North building on campus will be dedicated to Cobb during the weekend, with a private celebration of friends and family Saturday.
The 2022 Fall Dance Concert is 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 regular price, $9 for seniors ages 65 and older, children younger than 16 and groups of 15 or more, and $5 for MSU students, and available at the box office: MSUTheatre.com or by calling (507) 389-6661 between 4-6 p.m. weekdays.
The Student Dance Showcase on Sunday is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available at the door before the concert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.