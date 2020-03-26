Musician Nate Leboutillier and Circle Inn bar owner Jeni Bobholz had big plans this year for a St. Patrick’s Day gig.
And then ...
“While we were discussing it,” Leboutillier recalled, “that’s the moment Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement. All bars and restaurants were to close at 5 p.m. that day. And our performance was supposed to start at 6. So that was that.”
They sat silent for a moment watching the announcement scroll across the bottom of a television screen.
“I just kind of saw the look on her face when she thought she was going to have shut it down,” he said. “And she said, ‘Well, what do you want to drink?’”
You can close down the bars, board up the cafes and shutter the pubs. But you can’t completely snuff out the spirits of musicians who want to perform.
So during the past few weeks, as life as we knew it screeched to a grinding halt, some local musicians have been using the dominant technology of the age — social media, particularly Facebook — to try to bring a shred of normalcy to what is becoming a very abnormal reality.
Leboutillier, who goes by his high school nickname Nate Boots, was one of the first in town to use the power of the internet to create a virtual gathering in a time when we’re all being told “stay home, stay safe.”
Between the time Walz ordered bars and restaurants closed and Boots’ scheduled St. Patrick’s Day gig, just a few days had passed. But in those days, Boots managed to spread the word on social media and pull together a few bandmates for a set that lasted roughly 90 minutes.
Before the event, Boots said on Facebook, “Meeting to connect with the folks in your neighborhood at a place like The Circle Inn has been the mode I use in times of doubt, of consternation, of worry, not to mention the times of celebration. It’s the main place I go to hear music and to express it myself. To hear that it’ll be taken away (even if only for a while) is disconcerting. To be uncertain about how long this will last... or even go to the place of wondering whether we’ll survive it... It’s heavy.
“So Jeni and I decided we’re going to try to go ahead and do at least something. The band wants to play. People will have to clear out of The Circle by 5 p.m. as mandated. We support that. We’re down with Walz and his leadership. We want people to stay safe. We want people to be smart. But we also want to connect.”
That Facebook Live event, he said, had about 40-50 viewers consistently. At one point, as many as 100 people were watching.
“People thought it was a nice escape,” he said, “and they thanked us for taking them to a different place for a couple of hours.”
Said one viewer, “Hello! Wish we were there! See everyone on the other side when this craziness is over!”
And another, “Jeni Bobholz, thank you so much for making this happen. Love you so much.”
Laura Schultz is another musician using Facebook to reach out to fans who aren’t able to see her at a local venue.
Schultz is taking a different approach. Each day Schultz, a member of the Mankato band Good Night Gold Dust, records a video of herself performing a song. Sometimes it’s a cover song, sometimes it’s an original. Sometimes it’s a song she chooses, sometimes she takes requests.
In each case, the result is a daily gem viewers have been looking forward to.
Schultz said she got the idea while en route from Denver to Mankato.
“I knew there was a chance we’d be quarantined,” she said. “So I said to (husband and bandmate Colin), ‘What if we did a thing called Songs From Quarantine?’”
But Colin had to go to work. So Schultz embarked on the project solo. Mostly.
“It’s just me and it’s really low tech,” she said. “But to have one task that’s very doable makes me feel very accomplished.”
Schultz, in addition to being a founding member of Good Night Gold Dust, is involved in a handful of other projects, including a solo venture as well as her newest band, Given Names. So she’s a veteran of Mankato’s live music scene. Which means she’s also someone used to a certain amount of connection with an audience.
Which raises an interesting question: If you wanted to merely watch music videos on your computer, you could take a chunk of your “shelter in place” or “quarantine” time and do that. There’s no shortage of musical rabbit holes in which to get lost.
But there’s something about consuming the work of an artist whom you know is probably also worried about which grocery stores are stocked up on potato chips — or milk or whatever — that just makes the music seem a little more … relevant.
“I think we’re all hungry for that connection when we’re told not to connect,” she said. “I was talking to Colin about how it’s important to do them on the day and not record a bunch and release them slowly. Here’s the quality of the light on this day. Something in my voice that tells you I’m tired on this day.”
Among the comments on those posts were this: “This is my FAVORITE! And this is the song I think will get picked up to be in a show/movie. It’s just SOOO GOOD!” And this: “I LOVE this, Laura! One of my favorite songs! I’m gonna need this every day, please.”
Schultz says she wants to keep producing the videos for as long as people aren’t able to gather in places where everyone knows their names.
“We deserve something to look forward to,” she said. “There are a lot of things people could watch; this is a small time commitment. It’s a little morsel. A little snack. It’s done in three minutes or less, and hopefully it brings a little joy.”
Laura Karels, frontwoman of the Mankato-based band Bee Balm Fields, has done two Facebook Live gigs, each roughly 45 minutes or so.
Prior to her first one, she posted a photo of a setlist online (framed nicely by a fluffy white dog). A few days later, she launched the first of what she’s calling her Live From Broad Street “gigs.”
Karels and her band have carved out a nice niche in town for thoughtful, melodic music. Watching Karels deliver the songs solo is captivating. Watching her reading the comments and responding to them is endearing.
At one point in the debut Live From Broad Street, Karels breaks from the setlist and sings a song requested by a viewer. Taking sips of a cocktail between songs and laughing at the oddity of it all, Karels presents a one-woman show that, along with her beautifully powerful voice, is hard to not watch.
After seeing other musicians do similar efforts, Karels decided to give it a go.
“I don’t really know why,” she said. “Mainly I just like playing music.”
Of course, she says, she’d rather be playing a gig with her band mates at the Wine Cafe or NaKato or some other live music venue. But out of respect for the need for social distancing, she’s flying solo on this virtual tour.
And she likes that people are taking part.
“There’s a real sense of community,” she said, “when you know people are listening.”
