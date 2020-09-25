Stacy K, local musician and owner of Kato Music Lessons, celebrated her sixth year of sobriety on Wednesday and in celebration, she drops her latest single along with a music video “Long Road” today.
The single was written a year into Stacy K’s sobriety. She vividly remembers the day that the song popped into her head as she was taking a shower — a persistent melody that she needed to get out.
“I set up my equipment in my kitchen. … and recorded the whole song in one sitting,” she said. “I started playing guitar and singing. That was the first time I started writing a song that way.”
It wasn’t like any other song where the lyrics or the music comes first — it just flowed out of her — which came as a surprise to her. That’s not how she normally writes.
And once the song had been prepared, she shared the song with her family while they were driving.
“I think we all started crying even though it’s not a tear jerker,” she said. “There are moments (in the song) that get to my inner emotional radar.”
At the time she had written the song, the process of sobriety was still fresh and raw. “The more time you get to being sober, you kind of lose some of that,” she said. “You kind of become normal-ish again, so it’s kind of a special time to snapshot where I was in recovery and speaks pretty honestly about it.”
Recently, the musician discovered that September is Recovery Awareness month. The last few weeks in the month, she has been posting about her experience of sobriety. Much like the single, she kept the conversations candid.
“I started speaking really honestly about my story, just to my Facebook audience,” she said. Her posts are honest of the process to whittle the stigma that comes along with addiction.
Pre-COVID, she had planned on releasing an album with all new songs in hopes to take it on tour. “2020 has been kind of weird, obviously, so I held off on that.”
But with the opportunity to share her story on a public platform, during the month of Recovery Awareness and also her sixth year anniversary of sobriety, Stacy K decided to release the single. It also came in the year of reflection of the death of a friend.
“Recently, a friend from my past had died from alcoholism,” she said. Over time, the two had lost touch but they were very similar when it came to their partying ways, she said.
“There’s no doubt in my mind, if I had not decided to get sober, that could have very easily been me.”
Stacy is waiting on the right moment — to figure out how she feels internally about the passing of her friend — to dedicate a song to her. But right now, she hopes to continue spreading awareness through her song and Facebook posts.
Since posting her experience, she had many people tell her that she’s bravr for sharing.
“I don’t even feel brave,” she said. “I’m not doing it as an attention seeking thing. … I feel like I’m doing it because I feel like the truths about humans and what we go through — they need to be raw and real.”
At times, life can hand us some less than pleasing situations, she said. “But as an individual, you have the personal power to get through it in a positive way — if you want to.”
“Long Road” is available today through any streaming service and Stacy hopes that the song can be a sense of support for those who may need it.
“I just think putting it out now, six years later, it was the right time,” she said. “I don’t have to hold a veil like nothing had ever happened. There’s something in being a truth teller about your own story … maybe it’s just refreshing, I know it is for me.”
