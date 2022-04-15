The cows must have been thrilled when then 5-year-old Charlie Leftridge spent his time growing up on a farm singing to them. With not much else to do and an overload of creativity to express, Leftridge spent his childhood making up songs and serenading anything with an ear to lend — cows included.
It was a phase he never grew out of as Leftridge, now 33, went on to write choral music in high school and began getting commissioned for his compositions in college, where he obtained an undergraduate degree in music, a master’s in composition and is now finishing up a doctorate in sacred music.
The ears that lend themselves to his talents also have doubled, if not tripled, in size. As one of the 24 members in Musicorum — a local adult choral group established in 1995 — Leftridge’s talents as both a singer and a composer are showcased for an audience much larger than a couple of cows on a farm.
“I’ve been with the group on and off for the last five years,” he says. “I left in 2016 to work on my doctorate, came back, and have been here and there ever since due to school.”
After five years with Musicorum, Leftridge has been commissioned by the group to compose a song for them.
According to fellow group singer Don McGinness, it’s one of the first, if not the first original work the group will tackle that has yet to be performed by them or anyone else. Leftridge completed it just in time for Musicorum’s annual spring concert, where “prima materia” will hit the stage in all of its glory.
“It was pre-pandemic when I’d started having conversations with the board and our director about being really interested in writing something for the group,” he says. “Specifically at the time, it was when climate change kind of came back into the conversation in a pretty robust sort of way.”
Musicorum director Brandon Dean expressed the idea of doing “a nature-centric performance” to Leftridge, possibly regarding the issue of climate change. But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, that idea was put on the back burner. It wasn’t until last spring the idea resurfaced and conversations about it began circulating again.
“At that point, I realized that there’s just so much we’re all confronted with at all times,” Leftridge says. “With so many things to concern ourselves with, I still had that spark of addressing the state of nature, in society now, and how we interact with that. Then, kind of unbeknownst to me, this piece sort of came into fruition.”
Leftridge’s piece “prima materia” got its name from a concept in alchemy “where one is asked to consider that everything is made of the same substance, or, in part, the same material, so prime material, or original material,” he says.
Its name describes the piece well, as “prima materia” was heavily inspired, Leftridge says, by the intersectionalities of conflict such as human involvement in climate change, the pandemic, and social and systemic issues.
“I think to be a steward of the earth, we have to learn how to be stewards to ourselves and others,” he says. “It’s not separate. In order to address climate change and address some of these huge areas of conflict, we can’t just isolate those into little boxes. It’s all a part of a whole.”
“prima materia” calls both the singers and listeners alike to reflect on the idea that, says Leftridge, “I am not just me, I am a part of these different systems. I’m a part of this world and if I want to make a change within myself or within these systems that I’m in, I can’t just focus on one of those things.”
After roughly two years in the making, Leftridge says he’s confident in his piece. McGinness shares in his counterpart’s confidence, if not more so.
“We’ve never seen anything that Charlie has composed before,” he says. “When we were introduced to the work, we were just, truly, truly blown away. It’s absolutely fantastic. And everyone who comes is going to be in for a treat because this is a really, really nice piece.”
“prima materia” will make its premiere 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Tickets can be bought via cash or check at the box office that night for $15 or $10 for students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.