How well I remember when I first became aware of the concept of wishful thinking.
I was five and my best friend received one of the first Barbies with bendable legs for her birthday. One afternoon she came over to play and when she left, she forgot her bendable Barbie. Instead of going over to her house and returning the doll like I should have, I spent the remainder of the day bending Barbie’s legs back and forth, back and forth, back and — well, you get the idea.
I was having a very good time until suddenly one of Barbie’s legs made a funny popping noise and stopped bending in any direction at all.
My eyes widened and panic filled my heart as I realized what I had done. I’d broken one of Barbie’s bendable legs and my best friend was going to hate me forever!
Thinking quickly, I went to the front hall closet where I buried Barbie underneath a pile of knitted ski caps and mismatched mittens. Surely if I left her there long enough — say a month or so — her leg would heal on its own. Wasn’t that what happened to people when they broke a leg?
Wishful thinking had arrived full blast inside my kindergarten brain, and I went to bed that night not feeling guilty over having broken my best friend’s doll but relieved I’d figured out a way to make everything all right without any help from grownups.
Needless to say, my little bubble was popped within a few days when my friend returned for her doll. After some intense questioning from my mother, Barbie was retrieved, and much to my disappointment, her broken leg was still broken. I was forced to ‘fess up and my allowance, which up to that point hadn’t existed, was created and taken away from me all in one fell swoop.
Thus, I learned at the tender age of five that wishful thinking is a nice Band-aid when you want to get a good night’s sleep, but in the long run it’s about as useful as thermal underwear in July.
Of course, that doesn’t mean the years between age five and the present haven’t been jam packed with plenty of wishful thinking. Some of my favorites have included believing that:
• All I need is a week of good sleep and I’ll feel like a new person.
• Pretending I don’t see someone I know when I’m at the grocery store wearing sweats, no makeup and a vaguely questionable T-shirt that once belonged to my son makes me invisible.
