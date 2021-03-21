It’s that time of year again when high school juniors are applying to college, and high school seniors are counting down the days to freedom.
It’s just my personal opinion, but for the most part I think college is wasted on the young — unless you’re one of those lucky souls who knew they wanted to be a veterinarian at age 11 and stuck with that goal for the next 15 years. Most of us have no clue what we want to be when we’re 18, so how can we be expected to know what to major in?
Looking back, I wish someone with a lot more wisdom than I possessed had dragged me by the hair, sat me down in front of a crystal ball and shown me the future if I didn’t get my act together and find a career that not only paid the bills but also would eventually give me a pension so I could retire from said career and enjoy my golden years in relative style.
Oh, wait. Someone did. My mother, but I opted not to believe her because I was sure she didn’t know what she was talking about. Why should I waste my time studying when I was knew I was going to: a) win the lottery; b) write a bestselling novel that would make the sales of “Valley of the Dolls” look like chump change; or c) inherit money from someone with a country club lifestyle, most likely a stranger since the only club any of my relatives belonged to was Sam’s.
The problem with giving advice to 18-year-olds is that not only are they generally vocationally challenged, they are also usually stubborn as mules. The result for many of us is going to college, majoring in something on the useless side and being released into the working world with a degree but not necessarily well equipped to face the real world.
I think the answer is some kind of national program that requires all high school graduates to spend two years in government service. It can be the military, the Peace Corps or maybe a new type of service working in nursing homes or day cares or maybe fixing roads and the infrastructure. And it would also necessitate moving out of your parents’ home and into a dorm, a move I think would be applauded by moms and dads everywhere.
Yes, I know a program like that would be incredibly expensive and I’m 100% sure there are millions of parents who would think such an idea is completely insane. But think of the savings in the long run to have independent children who might possibly take care of us in our old age instead of the other way around.
I’m a full-time dreamer, of course. Getting the government involved would more than likely create an ocean of red tape and more problems than solutions, but I still think some kind of breather between high school and college is a good idea for those who really don’t know why they’re going to college in the first place other than “Everyone else is so I guess I should to.”
Either that or hand out Magic Eight balls to all high school seniors loaded with rigged answers like “Major in accounting, not archaeology” or “Stop partying” and “Dump your shiftless boy/girlfriend” instead of the standard responses. It might also be helpful to replace guidance counselors with tarot card readers because most teenagers are a lot more likely to believe what a deck of tarot cards tells them than as opposed to a trained professional.
Who knows? The result might be a lot less archaeology majors and a lot more mature, happy, employed adults.
Like I said, I’m a full-time dreamer.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
