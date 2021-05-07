There is no one in the world that I fear more than my mother.
Don’t get me wrong — I love that woman. Obviously. Mom’s everything I aspire to be. Not only do I aspire to be like her as a mother but as a true and strong woman.
Of course, I’m biased, but this woman is too smart, super witty and funny, incredibly selfless, a self-starting hard worker and one of the sweetest people I know but with the fiercest character. She’s a Taurus and Mexican. Don’t mess with this powerful lady. No, I mean, seriously.
She’s lived through challenges I couldn’t even get through as a hypothetical nightmare, which means this woman fears no one and nothing. OK … well, she’s terrified of spiders, but still.
And as a great woman comes great wisdom. Wisdom sprinkled throughout my childhood still sticks with me to this day — many phrases that I use to date.
One that often comes to mind is “no me busques,” which roughly translates to “keep it up and see what happens.” It was a phrase that typically came up when the kids decided to poke momma bear too far. A cease-and-desist letter in the language of Mom, delivered in a chillingly cold tone and deadpan face. Worked like a charm then and now … especially now.
Others are more motivational, like “ponte las pilas,” which directly translates to “put in your batteries” and honestly sounds better than “get it together.” This phrase was often heard during my college years when the motivation for everything was depleting. As frustrating as it was at the time when I’d complain about work or school, she’d say, “Pues mija, ponte las pilas,” so I did. It’s become a daily morning mantra, especially after hitting snooze for the third or fourth time.
There are other meaningful phrases such as “sana, sana, colita de rana,” which translates to “heal, heal, tiny frog butt.” Yeah, I know, makes no sense. But nothing, and I mean nothing, came close to healing a wound better than this.
This was often heard whenever I’d hurt myself, especially after my training wheels were taken off prematurely by my older brother and I scraped the heck out of my knee. Or when I had the worst stomach bug in my life when I was 8 and she’d rub my belly saying that phrase.
And even now, 27 years around the sun, she still has the same effect on me. I recently had my wisdom teeth removed and she called to check on my progress. It was fine, I told her, but I was really craving some of her lentil soup. That woman, after a long morning’s worth of work on a weekend, went home and made me that soup. Dad and Mom were on my doorstep in fewer than three hours from that morning conversation.
Incredible.
And in general, when I talk with her about anything hurting me — inside or out — she makes it feel better as if I were a kid with a scraped knee again saying, “sana, sana colita de rana.” I don’t know how, but I swear she’s magical.
Mom’s taught me everything I need to know in life: Keep your head high, stand your ground, work hard, and never let anyone disrespect you.
I’m still afraid of Mom but not so much in the sense of getting in trouble as I did as a kid. I fear disappointing the woman who traded her white medical coat for a better life in the U.S. and I fear of not making her proud. Because a woman like that? She deserves the damn world.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the superheroines. Special shoutout to my sisters-in-law raising such strong young girls and boys and to my strong as hell mother-in-law raising a gentleman and to my sweet grandma-in-law.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.