Gustavus Adolphus
Gustavus Adolphus College students from the area were among the more than 350 participants in the annual on-campus Christmas in Christ Chapel services Dec. 5-8.
The following local students led the audience through "Beyond Borders" — the incarnation story as told in the gospel of Matthew that connects people to God's abundant and generous love and inspires them to transcend borders that divide them from one another and from God's reign of justice and compassion in our world:
Lake Crystal — Thomas Prahl; Le Center — Anya Menk; Madison Lake — Anika Morsching; Mankato — Zander Boettcher, Erin Oberle, Spencer Quiram and Nathan Scruggs; New Ulm — Jessica Peterson; North Mankato — Emma Goebel, Nic Goebel; St. James — Mackinzee Miest; St. Peter — Krystalin Neary, Aidan Dahlseid, Chandra O'Brien; Waterville — Alyssa Schwartz.
