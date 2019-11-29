Bradley University
Natalie Konopka, of Sleepy Eye, competed with a student team that placed fifth in the role-playing portion of the International Collegiate Sales Competition at Orlando, Florida, in November.
The team competed against the top 160 sales students from programs around the globe.
Konopka, a student at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, placed third overall in the competition.
The International Collegiate Sales Competition provides an opportunity for sales students to compete, network with businesses and working professionals and further develop their selling skills.
Beacon Promotions
Beacon Promotions, a New Ulm, business that is part of HUB Promotional Group, recently donated excess inventory and discontinued items that included winter clothing and cooking utensils to local New Ulm charity organizations.
More than 200 sauce pans were donated to the Pro-Kinship Group of New Ulm, more than 75 leather jackets were donated to Brown County Veterans Services, more than 900 youth leather mittens were donated to the local Seroma Club and more than 150 jackets were donated to the local Kiwanis Club.
Beacon Promotions is a supplier of promotional products within the advertising industry and contains a division of operation called Canyon Leather.
