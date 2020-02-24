University of Iowa
Area residents were among the more than 6,100 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa-Iowa City named to the dean's list for the fall semester.
Guidelines for inclusion on the list are:
Students who achieved grade-point averages of 3.50 or higher are recognized by inclusion on the list.
the following local students were named to the list:
Blue Earth — Conor Barnett, Grace Mensing.
Waseca — Klaire Harris.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
Kelly Herfendal, of Mankato, recently received a bachelor of science degree in environmental science from Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee.
Herfendal graduated cum laude Dec. 12.
U of M-Crookston
Kristina Schroeder, of Mankato, recently was named to the fall semester Chancellors List at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
Students named to the list completed 12 or more letter-graded (A-F) credits while attaining 4.0 grade-point averages.
The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.
Bethel University
Area residents were among students recently named to the fall semester dean's list for academic excellence Bethel University in St. Paul.
The list honors students who achieved grade-point averages of 3.6 or higher for the semester.
Area students named to the list include:
Le Sueur — Kindre Radloff.
Mankato — Paige Malwitz, Haley Scruggs.
Montgomery — Britta Roth.
New Richland — Elizabeth Nelson, Grace Nelson.
St. James — Sandin Skow.
St. Peter — Bethany Bresnahan.
Waseca — Jessica Nafe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.