Concordia University, Nebraska
Rebekah Rusert, of Truman, graduated with high distinction honors based on their academic achievements at Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska.
Rusert earned the honor by being in the top 10 percent of students in her college.
SkillsUSA
Career and technical students from South Central Technical College participated in the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, June 26-27.
More than 6,500 students competed at the national showcase of career and technical education. Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 103 hands-on competitions.
Eric Holmen was awarded the College Silver Medal in photography.
A SCC team was awarded the College Bronze Medal in Television Production. Team F members are Mitchell Geisness, Sebastion Gilbertson.
SCC’s Team G was awarded the College Silver Medal in digital cinema production. Members are members Abigale Cherney and Austin Oropeza.
Winona State
Winona State University has announced its graduation list for spring semester.
Area graduates are:
Janesville — Amanda Carlson, bachelor of science, exercise and rehabilitative science; Lexi Honetschlager, BS, nursing, magna cum laude; Bridget Zellmer, BS, exercise and rehabilitative science.
Kasota — Renate Klugher, graduate certificate, STEM.
Le Sueur — Nicholle Miller, BA, mass communications, magna cum laude.
Madison Lake — Ashley Volk, BS, biology.
Mankato — Laura Benzkofer, BS, social work, magna cum laude; Kyra Beske, bachelor of arts, film studies, BA mass communications; Danielle Boettcher, BS, social work; Will Claussen, BA, mass communications; Mitchell Strand, BS, public health; Stephanie Welle, graduate certificate, adult/gerontology acute care nurse practitioner.
Mapleton — Cole Leary, BS, business administration, human resources management.
New Richland — Kelly Martens, graduate certificate, STEM.
North Mankato — Stephanie Anderson, BS, nursing, magna cum laude; Austin Ellingworth, BS, mathematics, summa cum laude, BS, statistics, summa cum laude; Gabrielle Genelin, BS, sociology, criminal justice.
St. Clair — Austin Nagel, BS, teaching physical education.
St. Peter — Paige Lubiani, BS, recreation tourism and therapeutic recreation.
Waseca — Carissa Kahnke, BS, nursing; Abby Olson, graduate certificate, STEM.
The spring semester dean’s list for Winona State University has been announced.
Students who earned the academic honor achieved minimum grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Area residents on the list:
Eagle Lake — Claire Krenik.
Good Thunder — Erin McGraw.
Janesville — Emily Budach, Sean Farley-Cowdin, Lexi Honetschlager, Hannah Olson.
Lake Crystal — Laura Krueger.
Le Center — Emma Bauer, Samuel Ehlers, Courtney Martin, Amanda Smith.
Le Sueur — Nicholle Miller.
Mankato — Kyra Beske, Haley Birkholz, Rachel Huebert, Kristina Johns, Julia Johnson, Brooklyn Kulla, Brooklyn Kunz, Allison Rupp, Jenna Snaza.
Madison Lake — Brady Omtvedt.
Mapleton — Cole Leary.
New Richland — Paige Darrington.
New Ulm — Kate Bauer, Jillian Griebel, Aftyn Hoffmann, Allison Kletscher, Cassidy Rainwater, Courtney Risen, Sarah Stelljes.
Nicollet — Brittany Thompson.
North Mankato — Stephanie Anderson Austin Ellingworth, Brandon Goebel, Brandon Marsh, Mikaela Sellner.
St. Clair — Jacob Rule, Lyla Sieberg.
St. Peter — Iliana Hollerich, Victoria Kmett, Payton Portugue.
Truman — Ellie Kuehl, Jordan Smith, Renae Wallace, Carter Wille.
Waseca — Kaitlyn Androli, Benjamin Johnson, Savannah Johnson, Serennah Johnson, Kenley Pehrson, Lydia Rux, Amy Schlueter.
Waterville — Spencer Pratt, Jason Van Houdt.
Winnebago — Hannah Haugh, Johnathon Hynes.
