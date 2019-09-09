Gonzaga University

Stephen Joyce, of Sleepy Eye, recently graduated from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.

Commencement ceremonies were May 12.

Joyce earned a bachelor of science in computer science.

William & Mary

Samuel Hawkins, of Madison Lake, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

To achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.

Quinnipiac University

Dylan Dittrich, of North Mankato, graduated in May from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

Dittrich earned a master of health science in biomedical sciences.

Gustavus Adolphus College

The spring semester dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released.

The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade-point average or higher for the semester ending in May.

The following local students were named to the list:

Blue Earth — Nyla Anderson.

Cleveland — Carter Kopet.

Garden City — Thomas Prahl.

Janesville — Austin Witt.

Kasota — Sidney Welp.

Lake Crystal — Grace Kranz.

Le Center — Anya Menk, Austyn Menk, Keegan Oak.

Le Sueur — Jessica Dirks, Joseph May, Kathleen O’Brien.

Madison Lake — Cheyenne Kunkel, Morgan Muldoon.

Mankato — Zander Boettcher, Hailey Embacher, Nathan Scruggs, Drew Weis.

Mapleton — Gabriela Passmore.

Minnesota Lake — Andrew Knewtson.

Montgomery — Joshua Maxson, Rachael Vlasak.

New Richland — Betsy Schoenrock.

New Ulm — Connor Gag.

North Mankato — Matthew Braun, Shelby Geertsema, Carter Hemstock, Caden Killion, Matthew Ouren, Jacob Portner, Emma Silber, Antoni Soroka, Rachel Thate, Anna Thome.

St. James — Madison Carlson.

St. Peter — Andrea Brodkorb, Wyatt Gillette, Ezekiel Haugen, Rachel Huber, Signe Jeremiason, Brian Mayen, Kinsale Morrow, Jordyn Roemhildt, Sienna Wiebusch, Carl-Erik Young, Michaela Zachman.

Sleepy Eye — Nathan Schroepfer.

Vernon Center — Samuel Bennett.

Waseca — Cora Engesether, Breanna Felske, Miranda Shaffer, Brenna Tuttrup.

Waterville — Lily Anderson.

Wells — Wendy Martinez Hernandez.

