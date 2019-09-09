Gonzaga University
Stephen Joyce, of Sleepy Eye, recently graduated from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington.
Commencement ceremonies were May 12.
Joyce earned a bachelor of science in computer science.
William & Mary
Samuel Hawkins, of Madison Lake, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
To achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
Quinnipiac University
Dylan Dittrich, of North Mankato, graduated in May from Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
Dittrich earned a master of health science in biomedical sciences.
Gustavus Adolphus College
The spring semester dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College has been released.
The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade-point average or higher for the semester ending in May.
The following local students were named to the list:
Blue Earth — Nyla Anderson.
Cleveland — Carter Kopet.
Garden City — Thomas Prahl.
Janesville — Austin Witt.
Kasota — Sidney Welp.
Lake Crystal — Grace Kranz.
Le Center — Anya Menk, Austyn Menk, Keegan Oak.
Le Sueur — Jessica Dirks, Joseph May, Kathleen O’Brien.
Madison Lake — Cheyenne Kunkel, Morgan Muldoon.
Mankato — Zander Boettcher, Hailey Embacher, Nathan Scruggs, Drew Weis.
Mapleton — Gabriela Passmore.
Minnesota Lake — Andrew Knewtson.
Montgomery — Joshua Maxson, Rachael Vlasak.
New Richland — Betsy Schoenrock.
New Ulm — Connor Gag.
North Mankato — Matthew Braun, Shelby Geertsema, Carter Hemstock, Caden Killion, Matthew Ouren, Jacob Portner, Emma Silber, Antoni Soroka, Rachel Thate, Anna Thome.
St. James — Madison Carlson.
St. Peter — Andrea Brodkorb, Wyatt Gillette, Ezekiel Haugen, Rachel Huber, Signe Jeremiason, Brian Mayen, Kinsale Morrow, Jordyn Roemhildt, Sienna Wiebusch, Carl-Erik Young, Michaela Zachman.
Sleepy Eye — Nathan Schroepfer.
Vernon Center — Samuel Bennett.
Waseca — Cora Engesether, Breanna Felske, Miranda Shaffer, Brenna Tuttrup.
Waterville — Lily Anderson.
Wells — Wendy Martinez Hernandez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.