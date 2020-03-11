Minnesota State
Community Tech
Area residents are among students at Minnesota State Community Technical College recently honored for academic achievement during the fall semester.
Rachel Schaub, of Elysian, achieved a 4.0 grade-point average and was named to the president's list.
Matthew Warner, of Montgomery, achieved a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 and was named to the dean's list.
The college has campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena and offers a variety of online programs.
UW-Oshkosh
Area residents are among students who qualified for dean's list and honor roll for the fall across the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh's three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh).
To qualify for the honor roll, a student must take at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.3 out of a possible 4.0. Those with GPAs of 3.75 or better qualify for the dean's list.
Molly Hennig of New Ulm was named to the dean's list and Andrew Baston, of North Mankato, was named to the honor roll.
UW-River Falls
Area residents are among students who qualified for the fall semester dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
To be named to the list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade-point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
The local students named to the list are:
Good Thunder — Lexi Hansen.
Le Center — Grace Smith, Brittney Tiede, Samantha Traxler.
Madison Lake — Libby Alders.
Mankato — Nevada Glackler, Conner Harrison, Madison Heiser.
Mapleton — Mikayla Weyhrauch.
New Ulm — Brianna Fenske, Kelsi Miller, Sarah Preisinger.
North Mankato — Molly Hodapp.
St. Peter — Nathaniel Wenner, Agricultural Engineering
Sleepy Eye — Cassie Heinrichs.
Wells — Amy Groskreutz.
MSU-Moorhead
Area residents are among students named to the Minnesota State University-Moorhead fall semester dean’s list.
The list recognizes the academic achievements of students who maintain 3.25 or higher grade-point averages while completing a minimum of 12 graded credits.
The local students named to the list are:
Eagle Lake — Athena Dauffenbach.
Mankato — Mary Davidow, Alisha Jensen,Nadia Nik, Hannah Stelter.
Madison Lake — Lauren Marzolf.
UW-La Crosse
The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December:
Madison Lake — Kayla Fingerson, bachelor of science, biology, honors.
North Mankato — Andrew Diedrich, BS, exercise and sport science.
Waterville — Valerie Adank, BS, exercise and sport science.
UW-La Crosse
Area residents are among students named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Qualification for the list is limited to students who earned not less than a 3.5 semester grade-point average and carried a minimum of 12 credits.
Local students on the list include:
Cleveland — Kristi Frederick, Jenna Zimmerman.
Elysian — Jared Kronback.
Janesville — Abby Nicolai.
Le Sueur — Christopher Healy.
Madison Lake — Cori Carlson, Jorgi Peterson, Aneka Tweeten.
Mankato — Autumn Boik, Gabby Hill-Sanow, Lauren Kloss, Adam Moret, Victoria Rodewald, Alex Turner, Anne Wood, Tage Wrage.
New Richland — Abby Christopherson.
North Mankato — Brenna Bartell, Madison Bissonette, Mallory Blaschko, Alexandra Huiras, Cole Hunstad, Rebecca Kohlmeyer, Meghan Resner, Katy Robbins, Cullen Schull, Emily Veroeven.
St. Peter — Adam McCabe, Lily Werner.
Sleepy Eye — Danielle Weiss.
Waseca — Cami Johnson, Emily Rux.
Waterville — Valerie Adank.
UW-Stout
Area residents are among students named to the fall semester dean's list University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
The award is presented to students who have a grade-point averages of 3.5 or above.
The local students named to the list are:
Mankato — Samantha Bibbs, Anna Distad, Justin Hoeper, Ty Kolb, Katelyn Kruger, Leif Stout, Emma Treinen.
New Ulm — Zachary Helget.
Sleepy Eye — Alexa Owens.
Waseca — Haden Gregor, Cameron Sands, Eliot Waters, Shelby Wolff.
Wells — Kate Koestler.
UW-Madison
Area residents are among students who received bachelor of science degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during winter commencement ceremonies Dec. 15.
Degree recipients from the area for the summer and fall of 2019 are Katerina Vetter, of Mankato, graduated with distinction from the College of Agricultural and Life Science.
Lynn Braun, of North Mankato, graduated from the College of Engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.