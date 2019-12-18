Ripon College
Eric Westberg, of North Mankato, performed in Ripon College's holiday concert Dec. 8 in Willmore Center on the college's campus in Wisconsin.
Westberg, is a senior at Ripon College and is majoring in chemistry.
Ashland University
Mark Wiese of Mankato, received a master of arts degree Dec. 14 during winter commencement ceremonies at Ashland University in Ohio.
Wiese majored in American history and government.
