Ripon College

Eric Westberg, of North Mankato, performed in Ripon College's holiday concert Dec. 8 in Willmore Center on the college's campus in Wisconsin.

Westberg, is a senior at Ripon College and is majoring in chemistry.

Ashland University

Mark Wiese of Mankato, received a master of arts degree Dec. 14 during winter commencement ceremonies at Ashland University in Ohio.

Wiese majored in American history and government.

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0