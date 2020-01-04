Shop with a Cop
Le Sueur County law enforcement personnel participated in a Shop With a Cop event Dec. 11.
The event’s purpose is to foster positive relationships between youths and officers. Each year, several K-sixth graders are selected during the holiday season to shop at a local store for gifts for their immediate family using money provided through the Shop With a Cop program.
Police assist the children in selecting appropriate gifts and help with wrapping the presents.
