Junior Achievement
Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest-Greater Mankato has received a $2,500 grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation to be used to cover a portion of the student fees of Greater Mankato area schools to participate in JA BizTown.
JA BizTown program combines in-class learning with a daylong visit to an interactive, simulated city.
Junior Achievement is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating students about financial literacy, career and college readiness and entrepreneurship through experiential, hand-on programs.
The Mankato Clinic Foundation provides grants once a quarter to organizations and initiatives that promote and improve community health and wellness in the communities the clinic serves.
