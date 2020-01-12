JA Big Check

Mankato Clinic Foundation recently presented a giant check to Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest-Greater Mankato. The check represents a $2,500 grant. Pictured are: Coty Bruender, Junior Achievement board member and Mankato Clinic senior accountant; Katie Mons, Junior Achievement district manager; and Marcia Bahr, Mankato Clinic director/marketing and communications and Mankato Clinic Foundation president.

Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest-Greater Mankato has received a $2,500 grant from the Mankato Clinic Foundation to be used to cover a portion of the student fees of Greater Mankato area schools to participate in JA BizTown.

JA BizTown program combines in-class learning with a daylong visit to an interactive, simulated city.

Junior Achievement is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating students about financial literacy, career and college readiness and entrepreneurship through experiential, hand-on programs.

The Mankato Clinic Foundation provides grants once a quarter to organizations and initiatives that promote and improve community health and wellness in the communities the clinic serves.

