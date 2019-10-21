RCTC
Area residents recently graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College.
Commencement ceremonies were May 16.
RCTC’s summer candidates included:
Jadyn Anderson, of St. James, associate of arts, liberal arts and sciences, high honors; and Diana Villanueva, of Sleepy Eye, dental assistant program.
Iowa State
Andrew Albrecht, of Mapleton, was among the Iowa State University in Ames graduates awarded degrees this summer.
Students earning degrees have the opportunity to participate in fall or spring commencement ceremonies.
Albrecht received a bachelor of science degree in agricultural business.
U of M-Morris
Brandon Karstens, of New Ulm, and Amelia Nelson, of Nicollet, were among students named to the University of Minnesota-Morris dean’s list for the spring semester.
To be eligible for the list, students must achieve grade-point averages of 3.666 or higher while taking 12 or more credits on the A-F grading system.
Michigan Tech
Emma Plemens-Schunk, of St. Peter, recently attended the Women in Engineering program at Michigan Technological University in Houghton.
More than 140 high school students from 10 states, Argentina, Germany and Bahrain were accepted into and attended the scholarship program. WIE is part of Michigan Tech’s Summer Youth Programs.
WIE is a week-long look at careers in areas such as mechanical, computer, environmental, electrical, biomedical, civil, geological and materials engineering. The young women explored engineering with group projects such as designing a building strong enough to withstand an earthquake, creating an artificial intelligence army and more.
They received inside information from female role models working in engineering fields. Students accepted in the Women in Engineering program received a scholarship that covered tuition, room and board, and supplies.
