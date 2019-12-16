PLRAC youth scholarships
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council has announced youth scholar- ships of $27,800 have been awarded through- out the region to 64 students in grades 7-12 and 43 students in grades 3-6.
Scholarships of $300 for grades 7-12 and $200 for grades 3-6 will provide these students with opportunities to study their chosen art with practicing professional artists or by performing with a youth organization.
Blue Earth County recipients are:
Eli Blace, Ella Blace, Sadie Blace, Eleanor Coons-Ruskey, Ellie Fischenich, Will Fischenich, Madeline Halvorson, Lilyanna Le-Luong, Grace MacPherson, Caden Oleson, Autumn Seiwert, Sabrina Seiwert, Olivia Starkey, Landon Willaert, Phoebe Bjork, Luke Blace, Brynn Evans, Evie Johnson, Lucy Kelly, Mollie Kelly, Price MacPherson, Rose MacPherson, Madelyn Wentz and Nicholas Willaert.
Brown County recipients are:
Joshua Carlovsky, Owen Dunkel, Evelyn Friese, Emily Guggisberg, Noah Huseby, Leah Menzel, Lydia Meyer, Jade Moellenhoff, Jessica Moellenhoff, Ashlyn Rodewald, Sebastian Smith, Bethany Spike, Karlee Stocker, Elizabeth Borgen, Nathaniel Carlovsky, Isaiah Friese, Vaughn Hicks, Claire Jeske, Jamis Martens, Norah Rodewald, Gabriella Smith, Isaiah Smith, Ezra Spike, Ainsley Tess and Paul Goedtke.
Faribault County recipients are:
Eva Woodring and Victoria Woodring.
Le Sueur County recipients are:
Kaleb Schmidt, Megan Schmitz, Arya Menk, Abigail Lange, Joseph Fixsen, Heidi Weber, Anna Hackett, Gabriel Roby, Julie Weber and Molli Weber.
Nicollet County recipients are:
Lexi Fosburgh, Sasha Jakovich, Sydney Johnson, Elli Kim, Kira Sims, Kirsten Sims, Anna Klatt, Alexa Rassbach, Eli Stoll, Rhian Velasquez, Paige Winkelmann, Isabella Aase, Rory Juberien, Abram Madson, Adela Madson, Linnea Miller, Quinn Rassbach, Anya Stoll, Arianna Uher, Mathias Uher, Gordon Matzke, Natalie Matzke and Marco Jakovich.
Sibley County recipients are:
Alexander Davig, Sophia Davig, Gaian Geldner, Eliza Williams, Colten Kranz, Mallory Kranz, A.J. Ortiz, Estella Ortiz and Ayla Geldner.
Waseca County recipients are:
Jordan Bauman, Elea- nor Pearce and Ava Trumbull.
Watonwan County recipients are:
Olivia Christensen, Lucia Kulseth, Maya Kulseth, Isaiah Rete, Lydia Rete, Miriam Rete, Keeley Runge, Diana Sargent, Karl Davis, Katharine Davis and Katelyn Runge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.