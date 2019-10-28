PLRAC
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council has announced recent recipients of Small Arts Grants.
The matching grants of up to $2,000 were awarded to schools, non-profit arts organizations and community groups that are sponsoring arts activities in PLRAC’s nine-county area,.
- Adaptive Recreational Services, New Ulm ,was awarded $2,000 to sponsor free monthly painting classes for people with disabilities taught by a professional artist at the New Ulm Community Center. Classes will run January through December 2020.
- Project G.E.M. will coordinate an African Art Artist Residency and was awarded $2,000. The goal of the two-month cultural artist residency is to teach youth in St. Peter about African Art and Culture. Artwork created will be exhibited at St. Peter Community Center.
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waseca ,was awarded $2,000 to sponsor a Dec. 7 cultural celebration featuring a Mexican mariachi band from St. Paul.
- Sleepy Eye High School was awarded $1,820 for a theater class’ field trip to a Chanhassen Theatre’s production of “Mama Mia.”
- Winthrop Chamber of Commerce was awarded $1,400 to sponsor a “Christmas in the Country” Dec. 13 event and for art activities for students.
PLRAC annually awards more than 200 grants to artists, non-profit arts organizations, community groups and schools, and for youth scholarships. So far this year, the arts council has awarded more than $450,000 to recipients in Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, LeSueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley, Waseca and Watonwan counties.
Bemidji State University
Sean Salfer, of Sleepy Eye, recently was awarded scholarships for the current academic year from Bemidji State University’s Alumni & Foundation.
He is the recipient of the Marvin Windows and Doors Scholarship, the William Sellon Scholarship and the Ottertail Company Scholarship
Salfer is a sophomore majoring in engineering technology.
UW-Stout
Samantha Bibbs, Mankato, is one of 14 students at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie recently named ambassadors for the academic year.
The Stout Ambassadors program, in its fourth year, gives students opportunities to engage with alumni, corporations and campus leadership. Ambassadors are required to represent the student body by attending homecoming events, many alumni events and two campus career conferences.
The ambassadors kicked off their year Oct. 5 by participating in homecoming activities. They helped welcome alumni back to campus and walked in the chancellor’s unit in the parade.
Katelyn Kruger, of St. Peter, is among University of Wisconsin-Stout who recently received scholarships through the Stout University Foundation.
Kruger, who is studying dietetics, was awarded a Cheryl Kruschke Endowed Scholarship and a Clara Jahn Lubs and Mary Lubs Thomsen Endowed Scholarship.
She was presented the award during a scholarship reception Sept. 12 on campus.
UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
