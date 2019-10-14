Iowa Lakes Community College
Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville has released its spring honors list of full-time students who have demonstrated academic excellence by earning grade-point averages of 3.25 (based on a 4.00) or higher.
Spring semester students who have achieved a 3.25 grade point average or better are recognized by inclusion on the dean’s list. Those with a 4.00 (A) average are on the President’s list.
Area students receiving the academic honors are:
Blue Earth — Brittany Johnson, Derek Johnson, Rylan Krieger.
- Comfrey — Amber Eischen.
Easton — Kyle Rauenhorst.
Kiester — Jacob Passer.
La Salle — Sawyer Carr.
St. Clair — Jamie Goettl.
- St. James — Brooklyn Mickelson.
An asterisk indicates a 4.0 (A) average.
UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 1,398 degrees in May.
Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are:
Cleveland — Lauren Ponwith, Education and Human Sciences, master of science, communication sciences and disorders.
North Mankato — Emily Hinton, Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of science, communication sciences and disorders; Benjamin Mackie, Education and Human Sciences, bachelor of music education, music.
UW-Oshkosh
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh officials have announced the names of students who qualified for the university’s dean’s list and honor roll in spring 2019.
Molly Hennig, of New Ulm, qualified for the dean’s list by earning a grade-point average between 3.75-3.99 on a 4.0 scale.
UW-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 1,250 graduates during the university’s spring commencement ceremonies May 18.
Graduates included Amy Opsal, of North Mankato.
Opsal earned a master of science degree in community and organizational leadership.
Bethel University
The following area students graduated from Bethel University, St. Paul, following the spring semester:
Blue Earth — Lacey Benz, bachelor of arts, business.
Le Sueur — Tracy Eischens, bachelor of science.
Waseca — Brady Bomsta, BA, math education for grades 5-12.
