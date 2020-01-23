Northern State
Chase Groh, of Mankato, was among the students named to the dean's list for fall semester at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
releases fall 2019 dean’s list
Groh was listed in the category for full-time students with 4.0 grade-point averages.
William & Mary
William Chadwick, of Le Sueur, was recently named to the fall semester dean's list at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
In order to achieve dean's list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.
U of Wisconsin-Stout
The following students from the area have been named to the fall semester dean's list at University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie.
The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Mankato — Samantha Bibbs, Anna Distad, Justin Hoeper, Ty Kolb, Katelyn Kruger, Leif Stout, Emma Treinen.
New Ulm — Zachary Helget.
Sleepy Eye — Alexa Owens.
Waseca — Haden Gregor, Cameron Sands, Eliot Waters, Shelby Wolff.
Wells — Kate Koestler.
Baylor University
Austin Cole Bowyer, of North Mankato, recently graduated from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Bowyer received his bachelor of business administration in accounting diploma during Dec. 21 commencement exercises in the Ferrell Center on the Baylor campus.
More than 4,400 Baylor University students were named to the dean's academic honor roll for the fall semester.
Ethan M Kurtz, of Mankato, College of Arts and Sciences.
Lauren A Wetzel, of Wells, College of Arts and Sciences.
Students honored on the dean's list are Baylor undergraduates with minimum grade-point averages of 3.7, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.
