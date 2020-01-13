Minnesota Connections Academy
Three Minnesota Connections Academy students from Blue Earth County recently were inducted into honor societies.
During a ceremony at the online school’s offices in St. Paul, Asma Guantai, of Mankato, was among the 22 MNCA students in grades 10-12 to be inducted into the National Honor Society. Maryam Guantai, of Mankato, was among the six Minnesota Connections Academy students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society for sixth through ninth graders. Eleora Davidson, of St. Clair, was one of six students inducted into the National Elementary Honor Society for fourth and fifth graders.
The National Honor Society is a nationwide organization that recognizes students for achievement in four areas; scholarship, leadership, service and character. To qualify students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or higher, attended MNCA for at least one full semester, committed to attending meetings throughout the school year, and committed to completing 50 volunteer hours throughout the school year.
Wartburg College
Area residents were among the 472 students named to the fall dean’s list at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
The list honors students who earned cumulative grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Local students named to the list are:
Blue Earth — Lindsey Jacobs.
Mankato — Cayley Jameson.
Waseca — Katelyn Johnson, Mya Ulrich.
Belmont University
Meghan Hickok, of North Mankato, and Cole Pomeroy, of Waseca, were named to the fall dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville.
Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Alexandria Technical
Alexandria Technical and Community College recently recognized individual students for academic excellence during the fall semester.
The following students were named to the dean’s list for achieving grade-point averages of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale:
Hanska — Andrew Springer.
Lake Crystal — Jarret Imlay.
New Richland — Lauren Herrmann.
New Ulm — Landon Depew, Travis Hulke, Bradley Stadick.
Sleepy Eye — Mariah Miller.
Springfield — Jessica Reindl.
University of Sioux Falls
More than 550 students were named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota.
To qualify, students must earn grade-point averages of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
The following local students made the list:
Amboy — Victoria Barkosky.
Cleveland — Krista Goerger.
Madison Lake — Lexi Miller.
Mankato — Abby Mullin.
North Mankato — Charlotte Lena.
St. James — Mariah Leimer and Desirae Mortenson.
Springfield — Arynzi Rabb, Brittany Rogotzke.
Waseca — Nakita Ewest.
Wells — Danielle Johannsen.
Winnebago — Tristan Taylor.
