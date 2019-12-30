Belmont University
Meghan Hickok, of North Mankato, was named to the fall dean’s list for Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
This recognition is for students who carry a minimum 12-hour semester course load and achieve a minimum quality-point average of 3.5 with no grade below C.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Cordell Weber, of Welcome, was among 1,404 graduates who received degrees during winter commencement exercises at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Weber earned a bachelor of science from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
Ohio Dominican University
Dawn Johnson of Odin, graduated from Ohio Dominican University in Columbus, Ohio, with a master of arts in English.
Johnson is among 161 students who earned degrees following the fall semester.
JA Titan Business Challenge
Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest held its annual JA Titan Business Challenge at South Central College Nov. 15.
Students from throughout southern Minnesota applied their knowledge of business as they compete to create and market a successful company in this interactive business simulation. Students make decisions on price, production, marketing, capital investment, and research and development. JA Titan enhances business economics and math skills all while demonstrating the impact that their decisions have on success or failure of the company.
The competition was generously funded by Consolidated Communications, Wells Fargo and South Central College. Scholarships are awarded to the top two teams.
This year’s winning teams were:
First place — New Ulm High School; second place — Medford High School.
Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest serves students in Minnesota, North Dakota and western Wisconsin since 1949. The organization provides students in grades K-12 with financial literacy, work and career readiness, and entrepreneurship education opportunities.
