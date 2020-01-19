Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications recently gave a $1,250 donation to Committee Against Domestic Abuse.
CADA was selected as the charitable organization to receive a contribution in recognition of the company’s 125th anniversary.
Consolidated Communications is a broadband and business communications provider.
CADA is a nonprofit victim advocacy and emergency shelter organization that serves an eight-county region in south central Minnesota. Based in Mankato, CADA’s mission is to provide safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence through education, advocacy and shelter.
Consolidated Communications employees selected a different non-profit organization each month the past year to receive a commemorative donation. The Company’s gifts have been awarded to nonprofits in Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Florida, Texas, New York, Maine, Washington, Kansas, Vermont, California and now Minnesota.
