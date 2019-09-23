Minnesota State Community
Minnesota State Community and Technical College recognized nearly 1,300 students for academic honors during the spring semester for its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena.
Area students recognized for achieving semester grade point averages between 3.50 to 3.99 include:
Montgomery — Matthew Warner.
North Mankato — Jeremiah Dickie.
Sleepy Eye — Carter Tauer.
Central Lakes College
Central Lakes College has announced its spring semester honors list.
Area students recognized for achieving semester grade-point averages between 3.75 to 4.0 include:
Cleveland — Benjamin Miller.
Area students recognized for achieving semester grade-point averages between 3.25 to 3.74 include:
Cleveland — Parker Bonogofsky.
Mankato — Victoria Neff.
New Ulm — Wyatt Zuhlsdorf.
Central Lakes College is a comprehensive community and technical college with campuses at Brainerd and Staples.
Spotlight Education
East High School graduate Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, was one of two high school performers from across Minnesota to receive the 2019 Jimmy Award from Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Spotlight Education program.
She received an all-expenses paid trip to New York in late June to participate in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards. Senden received the same honor last year.
Fellow East High School student Noah Thomas also was among the 26 finalists for the award this year.
Rochester Community
The following local residents were among more than 400 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the president’s list for spring semester ending this past May:
To qualify for the list, students must have completed 12 credits or more for the same semester with a 3.75-4.0 grade-point average.
Good Thunder — Rebecca Rigdon.
Le Center — PenniJo Brenke.
New Richland — Joshua Knudtson, Paige Overgaard.
St. James — Jadyn Anderson.
Waterville — Morgan Nusbaum.
The following local residents were among more than 800 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the high academic achievement list for spring semester:
To qualify for the list, a student must have completed three to 11 credits for the same semester with a 3.75-4.0 grade-point average.
Elysian — Nolan Wetzel.
Montgomery — Vaneesa Pavek.
New Ulm — Kristin Blume, Justin Bruns, Jessica Miller.
North Mankato — Jennifer Luettel, Holly Pahl.
St. James — Karina Ascencio.
Springfield — Jessica Moe.
Waseca — Clare Miller.
Waterville — Megan Schmitz.
Wells — Brenda Harpestad, Alexis Mandler.
The following local residents were among nearly 1,000 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the dean’s list for spring semester:
To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a grade-point average between 3.0 and 3.74.
Eagle Lake — Chase Dagan.
Janesville — Megan O’Brien.
Waseca — Humberto Victorino.
