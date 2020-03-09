Harbor Freight
St. Peter High School junior Sebastian Hutchens received a $1,000 scholarship after participating in the Harbor Freight Fellows program.
He completed a 120-hour apprenticeship at Nick’s Car Care in Mankato. The program sponsored by Big Picture Learning and Harbor Freight Tools for Schools also provided Hutchens a $250 tools allowance.
St. Scholastica
Mitchell Wolter, of Elysian, recently graduated from The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
Wolter graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in exercise physiology.
Commencement exercises were Dec. 14.
United Methodist Church
The Rev. Randy Cirksena Jr., pastor of the Ellendale United Methodist Church, recently was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from Centennial United Methodist Church in Roseville.
Cirksena, who serves in the greater Mankato area, is completing his doctorate at Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Kentucky.
He has completed three years of course work, and is moving into the dissertation phase of the course of study.
Marquette University
Area residents were among students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
The local students are Isaac Peterson, of North Mankato, and Claire Nuessmeier, of St. Peter.
Northwest Technical
Brett Bianchi, of New Ulm, earned dean’s list honors from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji at the conclusion of the fall semester.
To be eligible for the list, NTC students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a 3.5 GPA during the semester.
Kirkwood Community College
Brayden Schultz, of Wells, was among students at Kirkwood Community College, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, included on the fall semester dean’s list.
The students achieved 3.3 grade-point averages or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed below.
University of Minnesota-Morris
Josie Borchardt, of Mankato, has been named to the University of Minnesota-Morris dean’s list for the fall semester.
To be eligible for the list, students must achieve grade-point averages of 3.666 or higher while taking 12 or more credits.
Iowa State University
The following area residents are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University-Ames.
Courtland — Dakota Berbrich, senior, College of Engineering.
New Ulm — Anthony Rosenhamer, senior, College of Engineering.
Iowa Lakes Community College
Iowa Lakes Community College has released the fall honors list of full-time students who have demonstrated academic excellence by earning at least a grade-point average of 3.25 (based on a 4.0) or higher.
Kiester — Mitchell Hagenson.
- Lake Crystal — James Sullivan.
Mapleton — Konnor McCutchen.
- New Ulm — Aaron Portner.
- St. James — Brooklyn Mickelson, Faith Mortenson.
- Vernon Center — Macy Schwarz.
- Students who achieved a 4.0 () average are included on the presidents list.
The college’s campuses are at Emmetsburg, Estherville and Spencer.
