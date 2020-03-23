Wartburg College
Area residents were among members of the Wartburg College Festival Choir who traveled to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall March 8 with the National Festival Chorus.
Hanna Wolke, of Mankato, and John Hoehn, of Waseca, were more than 60 students at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, who participated in a mixed choir made up of musicians from across the country.
Wartburg musicians served as the core of the National Festival Chorus, which includes 216 singers from six states.
Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council
Artist Career Development Grants totaling $13,000 recently were awarded to 13 residents of Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council council’s nine-county region.
The grants provide financial support to artists committed to advancing their work and careers.
This program is made possible by funds provided by the McKnight Foundation of Minneapolis under a program designed and administered by PLRAC.
Recipients are:
Blue Earth County
Mankato — multi-media artist Emily Dzieweczynski, musician Jessica Landsteiner, photographer Marie MacPherson, writer Natalie Martell, musician Willis Stout and visual artist Amanda Wirig.
Brown County
New Ulm — musician Jennifer Haugen.
Nicollet County
North Mankato — writer John Hurd and musician Kevin White.
St. Peter — actor/storyteller Jill Hildebrandt, writer Jerry Mollenhauer, musician Mary Traxler and writer Edie Schmierbach.
U of M-Crookston
Students named to the fall semester dean’s list were recently announced by the Office of the Registrar at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
Area students include April Klecker, of Amboy, and Robyn Schnobrich, of New Ulm.
