Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen has appointed 18 Minnesotans to two-year terms on citizen oversight committees that monitor the agency’s fish and wildlife spending. The new appointees include Cathy Piepho, of New Richland.
The appointees are responsible for reviewing the DNR’s annual Game and Fish Fund report in detail and, following discussions with agency leaders and others, prepare reports on their findings.
They join other members with continuing terms.
Factors in choosing the new appointees included experience and personal commitment, as well as diversity in geography, demographics, and outdoor interests.
Local students studying abroad
Two local students studied abroad during the fall semester through the center for Global Education at the College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph, and St. John’s University, Collegeville.
Jacob McCabe, of Le Center, studied in the Austria program. McCabe is a junior global business leadership major at SJU.
Chelsea Schaffer, of Mankato, studied in the Ireland-Galway program. Schaffer is a junior nutrition major at CSB.
The primary objectives of the Austria program are the acquisition of German language skills and an appreciation of the Austrian culture. Located in Salzburg, students take advantage of topics pertaining to both Eastern and Western Europe. The Seminar Courses are taught in English. Students live with other international students in university housing. Several excursions throughout the region are included with the program to explore Austria, Germany and the rest of Europe.
The Galway program gives students an opportunity to explore the history, culture, literature and religion of Ireland. While students are exposed to Gaelic as a living language, courses are taught in English. The focus is on a structured curriculum, leaving room for the exploration of unique opportunities presented by the intellectual and cultural resources of Ireland. Located in Spiddal, a rural village outside of Galway, students are housed in cottages at the Park Lodge, a family-run institution.
