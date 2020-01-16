Rochester Community
and Technical College
The following local residents were among more than 400 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the president's list for the fall semester that ended this past December:
Good Thunder — Rebecca Rigdon; Mankato — Spencer Claude; North Mankato — Avery Miller; and Waseca — Jackson Prehn.
To qualify for the president's list, students must have completed 12 credits or more for the same semester with a 4.0 grade-point average.
The following local residents were among more than 600 students from Rochester Community and Technical College who made the dean's list for fall semester:
Blue Earth — Carla Leyva, Braydon Wayner.
Butterfield — Olivia Fredin.
Lake Crystal — Tasia Jordan.
To qualify for the dean's list, a student must successfully complete 12 or more letter-graded credits, in the same semester, and achieve a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
University of
Colorado-Boulder
Alyssa Compton, of Kasota, was named to the fall semester dean's list at the University of Colorado-Boulder.
To be included on this list students must have completed at least 12 credit hours of course work for a letter grade in any single semester with a term GPA of 3.75 or higher.
Baldwin Wallace University
Lauren Senden, of North Mankato, was part of the cast and crew for the recent production of "Kinky Boots" at Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio.
Senden, who is majoring in music theater at Baldwin Wallace, played the role of a factory worker in the co-production between the university's music music theater program and its department of theater and dance.
Bradley University
Alycen Strand, of Waseca, was named to the fall dean's list at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.
To be eligible for the list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Strand is majoring in nursing.
Olivet Nazarene University
Olivia Klostermeyer, of North Mankato, was named to fall semester dean's list at Olivet Nazarene Universityin Bourbonnais, Illinois.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.