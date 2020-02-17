Columbus State
Mikaela Whaley, of Janesville, was named to the fall president’s list at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia.
The list represents students who have achieved semester grade-point averages of at least 3.80 on a 4.0 scale in at least 12 semester credit hours.
Benedictine College
Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, recently recognized students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, which ended Dec. 10.
Full time students with 12 hours and grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.95 were named to the dean’s list.
Area residents who earned the honor are:
Montgomery — Lucia Rynda.
St. Peter — Shelby Connor, Claire Thoemke.
UW-Stevens Point
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,275 undergraduate students from its campuses in Marshfield, Stevens Point and Wausau for attaining high grade-point averages during the fall semester.
Full-time undergraduate students who earned highest honors had grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A),
students who earned high honors GPAs from 3.75 to 3.89 and those who earned honors had GPAs from 3.50 to 3.74.
North Mankato residents Kristen Gustavson and Mara Salfer earned highest honors.
Iowa State honors December graduates
Area residents were among the December graduates at Iowa State University in Ames.
The area graduates are:
Madison Lake — Ryan Leiferman, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering.
Mankato — Emma Henry, Bachelor of Architecture, Magna Cum Laude; Quinn Seys, BS, aerospace engineering,
Iowa State University recently announced its fall dean’s list. Students named to the list must have earned grade-point averages of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Area students named to the list are:
Amboy — Rachel Marie Larson.
Blue Earth — Benjamin W. Backstrom, Adam R. Buseman,.
Bricelyn — Adam N. Legred.
Eagle Lake — Tanner J. Johnson.
Easton — Beth Leigh Stevermer, Jacob M. Stevermer.
Elmore — Samantha Jo Naumann.
Mankato — Emma Louise Henry, Katrina E. Mikhailova, Carly Maghan Nelson.
New Ulm — Hannah F. Blumhoefer, Grace A. Peterson, Anthony D. Rosenhamer.
Nicollet — Jennifer Louise Wear.
North Mankato — Kade Charles Brandel, Benjamin John Cahalan, Miranda Helen Caster, Madyson Elizabeth Jones, Parker Douglas Pendergast.
St. Clair — Andrew Joseph More.
St. James — Quinlan M. Eatwell.
St. Peter — Sara Renee Ronnkvist.
Vernon Center — Rachel L. Sonnabend.
Waseca — Nathan Scott Kilmer.
Wells — Dustin James Schultz, Kendra Jo Schultz.
Gustavus Adolphus
The fall semester dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter has been released.
The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade-point average or higher on a scale in which 4.0 semester ending in December.
The following local students were named to the list:
Blue Earth — Nyla Anderson, Kolt Gorg.
Cleveland — Carter Kopet.
Elysian — Isabella Klabough.
Garden City — Thomas Prahl.
Janesville — Austin Witt.
Kasota — Sidney Welp.
Lake Crystal — Shane Ellanson, Justin Hruby, Grace Kranz, Lauren Paulsen.
Le Center — Katelyn McCabe, Anya Menk, Austyn Menk, Keegan Oak, Keeley Oak.
Le Sueur — Kathleen O’Brien.
Madison Lake — Elsie Emich, Cheyenne Kunkel, Anika Morsching.
Mankato — Zander Boettcher, Hailey Embacher, Alexander Liebl, Koen Schneidawind, Keely Schuck, Nathan Scruggs.
Mapleton — Noah Decker, Gabriela Passmore.
Minnesota Lake — Andrew Knewtson.
Montgomery — Rachael Vlasak.
New Richland — Kourtney Kulseth, Betsy Schoenrock, Maci Surat.
New Ulm — Connor Gag, Brianna Kauffmann, Joshua Petersen.
North Mankato — Ester Archer, Sydney Douglas, Shelby Geertsema, Carter Hemstock, Zachary Jakes, Rachel Thate.
St. Peter — Lillian Anderson, Christian AshKaitlyn Brey, Andrea Brodkorb, Josephine Carlson, Aidan Dahlseid, Liam Dahlseid, Wyatt Gillette, Taylor Graft, Ezekiel Haugen, Rachel Huber, Signe Jeremiason, Hailey Kennedy, Michael King, Parker Sisler, Amelia Wernsing, Gracie Willaert, Connor Winter, Carl-Erik Young.
Skyline — Eric Carpenter.
Sleepy Eye — Nathan Schroepfer.
Vernon Center — Samuel Bennett.
Waseca — Breanna Felske.
Waterville — Lily Anderson.
