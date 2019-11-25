2019 Impact Award
Region Nine Development Commission has received a 2019 Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Award from the National Association of Development Organizations for MedTech Connect.
MedTech Connect was motivated by the need to develop a conceptual framework that inventories and supports medical manufacturing activities in South Central Minnesota. The plan examines how and how well manufacturing and related industries leverage their geographic proximity to the medical manufacturing hub in the Twin Cities and innovations at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. Results from this report indicate that South Central Minnesota is poised for growth in the medical manufacturing sector and has led to RNDC applying and being awarded a grant from the Economic Development Administration to conduct a feasibility study for a Manufacturing Resource Center in Waseca.
NADO is a membership association of regional development organizations that promotes programs and policies that strengthen local governments, communities, and economies through regional cooperation, program delivery, and comprehensive strategies.
The association’s Impact Awards program recognizes regional development organizations and their partners for improving the economic and community competitiveness of our nation’s regions and local communities.
Ripon College
Eric Westberg of North Mankato, performed with the Ripon College Symphonic Wind Ensemble Nov. 17.
Westberg plays the trombone.
He is majoring in chemistry at the college in Ripon, Wisconsin.
U of M Medical School
Samuel Olson, of North Mankato, received his first white coat and stethoscope during an Aug. 16 ceremony at the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Duluth campus.
The ceremony is a rite of passage that welcomes first-year medical students to the profession.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.