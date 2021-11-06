When I was in the fifth grade, my mom decided to get her master’s degree and enrolled in a university in downtown Chicago. Every so often, I was allowed to tag along on Saturday mornings and sit in a student lounge while she was in class. Mom gave me a quarter and I bought a Pepsi and a Snickers to enjoy while reading the latest edition of Tiger Beat or Sixteen. Life was good indeed.
When Mom’s class was over, we walked to the John Hancock Center and took the elevator to the viewing deck where Mom clung to the wall while she watched me stick my nose to the glass and look down at the city.
I’m not sure what amazes me most about those long-ago Saturdays: the fact that my mother left a 10-year old alone in a public space in downtown Chicago for two hours and didn’t get arrested; the fact my mother walked the two miles between Roosevelt University and the John Hancock Center willingly; or the fact I was able to get a pop and a candy bar for 25 cents.
I think it was my mom taking that long stroll that stands out the most. After all, in those days people did things like leave their children to fend for themselves in situations that are now unthinkable. I knew where her classroom was and I had a pretty good set of lungs in case anything happened, so it wasn’t a big deal. Yes, it was a different world in those days.
A quarter for a soda and a candy bar was right in line with prices back then. When I think about what you could buy with a quarter, it’s no wonder I still feel rich when I find one under the sofa cushions.
But about the walking. My mother had more inserts in her shoes than a Sunday newspaper and rarely walked anywhere unless she absolutely had to. She’d done enough walking growing up and never did see the joy in taking a walk when there was a perfectly good car sitting in the driveway. The fact she opted to take that long walk all those years ago tells me either she wanted the exercise or didn’t have the cab or bus fare. I’m guessing the latter.
I thought about mom’s aversion to walking the other day when I decided to walk home from work. The distance between my job and home is also about two miles, although with a lot more hills than there are in downtown Chicago.
Unlike my mother, I like walking, but I’ve fallen out of the habit. Walking is one of those rare things that is good for you and pleasurable to do, unlike many healthy activities (aerobics, beet powder and those icky-looking green drinks come instantly to mind). But after reading that 4,500 steps per day — not the former 10,000 — are enough to keep the doctor if not completely away, at least at arm’s length, I was inspired.
I admit to some self-consciousness at first. It felt odd to be walking alone without a dog (or three) along for company or my husband. It seemed like every car was looking at me and wondering why that friendless soul without a car was walking like a crab down that hill.
But after a block or two, the self-consciousness vanished, leaving me able to focus on what I was looking at instead of worrying about who was looking at me.
And what I realized — or remembered — is that you really do see a lot more when you’re walking than when you’re driving. It’s like taking the train instead of flying, much more up close and personal.
You’re also up close and personal with cars whizzing past you, which was a little scary. I lost count how many people were breaking the law and texting while driving, but I’ll save that rant for another day.
By the time I got home, my knees hurt, and my legs felt like they were made of rubber. Those 4,000-plus steps felt more like a million. But the glow from that lovely, leisurely autumn walk lasted even longer than my rubbery legs.
