Recently I joined an online gardening chat group. I have to admit, some of the questions can be hilarious — like “how do I care for the tomato plant I dug up and brought indoors.”
I am reminded of a younger, inexperienced me. This answer is simple: Leave outdoor plants outdoors and indoor plants indoors.
Yes, I know there can be a few exceptions, such as your potted hibiscus you like on the porch in the summer. There are a few herbs and some annuals that will maybe survive, but don’t expect much. If an indoor plant thrives where it is, leave it.
Moving plants can stress them out as their environment changes (closer or farther from light, closer to a chilly window or drying heat vent).
A great indoor plant for this time of year is the Christmas Cactus, Schlumberger. There are also Thanksgiving Cactus and Easter Cactus, a relative. This group of plants is fairly easy to grow and has few problems.
How is it that they bloom on time? Garden centers can control bud initiation through manipulating light exposure. Christmas cactus, for instance, needs eight consecutive days of 16 hours of uninterrupted dark to initiate bud formation. Sounds like a Minnesota winter, right?
You can move plants to a closet or leave them in a room that will be dark all night. Temps of 60 are best to assist with bud formation. During the dark period you should cut back on the water.
These plants have low light requirements which makes them perfect for most indoor gardeners. Plants prefer indirect light and temps that are not too cool. Excessive light will show up as a reddish tint to the leaves. If this occurs move back from the light a bit or change locations.
Plants should have free draining soil and do not allow containers to sit in water. Plants are easily propagated by selecting a healthy 3- to 4-inch piece. Allow the plant piece to air dry about one day to form a callous on the cut end, then place into a moist growing medium.
It also helps to place a plastic bag over the container to keep the stem from drying out before it forms roots and can take up water. Often large plants are difficult to repot and can simply fall apart when trying to move them.
When you notice white minerals collecting on the edge of the pot, it’s time for topdressing. First scrape off any mineral build up on the edges of the pot. Then remove 1-2 inches off the top of the soil and replace with fresh potting soil. This is called top dressing. If the entire plant looks bedraggled, I have had success cutting them back to the crown and having nice re-growth.
Getting the cactus to look big, fresh and full of buds isn’t easy. The garden centers can create just the perfect environment, and that’s why it is hard to resist getting one each year! My one cactus is in its own bedroom; if it blooms it blooms – no special treatment here.
Little prairie in the garden
A friend was wondering about starting a prairie garden — a very large one, like an acre or more.
In this case the area is already garden ground, so that makes things a lot easier. To establish large areas, folks will often spread seed as it is the cheapest method, but it is also the most work (because of weeding) with the poorest result.
Preparing the area by eradicating weeds or established turf is the first challenge. If you have a light rack system, you can start your own transplants from seed. You can buy seeds in packaged mixtures or buy them as individual varieties such as coneflowers.
My first choice would be to install plants — more expensive but just start smaller. Plants will give you the best and quickest results.
I have yet to speak to one gardener that was happy with, or survived the act of, scattering large areas with seed. Yes, something might have grown, but is it your prairie plants or local weeds?
If using seed, try at least to plant in rows that you can get a shuffle hoe though. Eventually the plants will fill in and they won’t appear to be in rows, meanwhile you will have some weed control.
The outdoor markets at the Best Buy parking lot are done for this season. Winter dates for the Mankato Farmer’s Market held at Drummer’s Garden Center are: Nov. 13, Dec. 18, Jan. 8 and 22, and Feb. 5 and 19. All dates are 10 a.m. – noon.
