I recently realized my new high is really a new low and it’s all because of YouTube.
YouTube is truly a television addict’s dream come true. All you have to do is tune in and search for anything your little old heart desires and the odds are excellent that you'll find it.
Looking for an old Dick Cavett interview with Jimmy Hoffa? It's there. Craving pictures of baby owls or daring animal rescues? Bingo! How about tutorials on how to correctly make your eyebrows look thicker and your thighs thinner? You are so lucky. YouTube's got it. YouTube has, apparently, everything under the sun and then some.
Take feet. I work with college students who often tell me things they swear are true, but I think they’ve made up just to have fun with the old lady.
Such as when I heard there’s quite the dedicated YouTube audience who like to watch videos of other people's feet. Yes, feet. Feet doing what? I asked. “Getting pedicures and massages. That kind of stuff,” I was told. The student added, “I bet even you could make a video of your feet and earn more money than you’re making now.”
I considered it for a nanosecond before remembering that since I don’t like to look at my own feet, I seriously doubted anyone else would.
I suppose we all have our little idiosyncrasies when it comes to what we choose to view on YouTube.
I am personally partial to uploads of "Santa Barbara," a glitzy soap opera from the 1980's when shoulder pads were big, women wore sequins at the breakfast table, and no one had ever heard of COVID-19.
My husband likes to watch videos about near misses on airplanes from the cockpit's POV, and my sister is addicted to Crock-Pot cooking videos (which is ironic since she doesn’t own a Crock-Pot).
All of which brings me to my new low. Along with old soap operas and plane videos, my husband and I have discovered videos of people scratching lottery tickets which for some unfathomable reason has become our latest Big Thing.
I honestly don't recall how we got hooked on scratch-off videos. I think it all started when we bought several scratch-offs, lost on all of them, and decided to look to YouTube to see if there were any gambling videos that might tell us how to become winners instead of losers.
(It would definitely be hard to be a door-to-door encyclopedia salesperson these days. My family’s Encyclopedia Britannica never had any interesting articles on gambling and none at all, that I remember anyway, on foot massages.)
Immediately we hit the Mother Lode of How to Win with Scratch Offs and before we could say WIN ALL we were inundated with recommendations of videos showing people scratching lottery tickets in the comfort of their own kitchens, basements and cars. Yes, cars, which leads me to believe many scratchers are leading double lives they don’t want their spouses to know about.
After watching these videos for a few months (Don’t judge — we’ve been home a lot) we’ve learned a few things: 1) No one's ever going to get rich scratching lottery tickets. Ever. Including us. 2) The house always wins. 3) You can waste an amazing amount of time watching YouTube.
Even with our freshly attained YouTube knowledge that we’re most likely never going to buy what’s termed an outlier in the scratch off world, we continue to watch — and scratch.
What can I say? After all, even though the odds are not with us, there are winning tickets out there and that feint hope keeps us going.
I told a co-worker about my husband's and my latest YouTube obsession and he said, "That sounds like the most boring thing in the world to watch." Maybe to him, but not to us. In the world of YouTube it really is to each his own, be it feet, eyeliner tips or scratch off lottery tickets. Like I said, a television addict’s dream has finally come true.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer living in Mankato with her husband and two dogs. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
