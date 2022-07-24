One of the nice things about streaming is the “recommended for you” or “movies we think you might like” feature some of the services offer, the idea being that if you like, say, Agatha Christie movies, that particular streaming service is going to murder mystery movie you to death with suggestions.
However, some of the suggestions have veered toward the “oh, really?” category. Such as how Prime Video and Netflix have been recommending a certain kind of movie for me lately. A movie aimed at, shall we way, those of us in the latter part of our lives. At first, I thought that was a tad rude, but then I realized those demographics people really do know their potatoes.
These movies tend to have two basic plots: one) a senior apartment complex (and the complex is always filled with eccentric tenants — I’ve yet to see a retired accountant or car mechanic living in any of them) is threatened by an outside interest planning to buy the complex and raise rents sky high. Of course, that plan is ruined by a last-minute save in the form of a winning lottery ticket or an unexpected inheritance, which might explain why so many of us keep buying lottery tickets and checking our family trees for distant, wealthy, and hopefully ailing relatives.
The other plot is typically about a grumpy old man who sees nothing wrong with being grumpy even though his constant grouchiness has finally pushed his long-suffering wife out the front door so she can enjoy whatever is left of her golden years. That wake-up call makes the grump see the error of his ways, followed by a big dramatic play to get his wife back, which, of course, works like a charm and she forgets the past 40 years of hell Mr. Baby Pants put her through.
I have to say I find that scenario about as slim as the lottery ticket/inheritance premise. How long will this new and improved hubby last? Will he let his wife do things he never let her do before, like order whatever she damn well pleases off the shopping networks and the grump will never say a single word, not even when the UPS guy practically becomes a new member of the family? I don’t think so.
Will he let her entertain her an endless array of relatives and be an affable host instead of hiding in the den watching football reruns on the NFL Network? Doubtful. As the old saying goes, a leopard can’t change its spots, and I suspect a lifelong grump would have to work mighty hard at becoming a late-in-life life of the party.
And speaking of things that are far-fetched, is there anyone on the planet who really believes Sophia Loren would have married Walter Matthau in “Grumpier Old Men”?
I find myself enjoying these Prime and Netflix movies, much as I enjoyed the predictable nanny-hired-by-family-turns-out-to-be-a-psychopath or best-friend-is-really-worst-enemy movies Lifetime churned out in my 20s, but I do have a problem with the men always getting to be the grumpy ones.
Aren’t women allowed to be grumpy as they get older? If not, then Houston, we have a problem.
I am already plenty grumpy now, especially on Mondays when I have to go back to work, so I can’t imagine my morning moods improving as the years go by. But in all the movies I’m seeing, the women are supposed to be the nice ones all the freaking time, which might be generally true — just saying — but I don’t think it’s anything we should carve into cinematic stone.
I’m thinking someone needs to come up with a new formula for these super-senior movies. I suggest having a grumpy old woman who moves into an eccentric senior living complex where she is immediately ostracized for refusing to join the pickleball league. She then almost drowns in the complex’s swimming pool only to be rescued by a retired lifeguard who shares her disdain for pickleball, breaks through her cranky shell and voila! The grumpy old lady has been reformed and now hosts happy hours for everyone, even the pickleball players.
Perhaps I should run my idea past Steven Spielberg who is also a senior citizen now. I know it doesn’t have the panache, or the box office draw, of “Jaws,” but with so many boomers out there, surely someone will stream it.
I know this boomer would.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
