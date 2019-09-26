Although painting and creativity are new undertakings for her, 78-year-old Karen Verburg is at what appears to be the height of her art career.
“I grew up in poverty and my parents belonged to a religious group that believed in separation so I just didn’t have much contact with art,” Verburg said.
Her paintings are currently on display at VINE Faith in Action in Mankato on the fifth floor gallery. And even though art creation is new to her, her paintings don’t look that way.
“Because of my background, growing up on the Dakota plains, I had limitations in my schooling, in my family, so I didn’t really have any contact with any artistic things,” Verburg said. “But I did have a lot of contact with nature out there on the Dakota plains.”
It wasn’t until years later that she was able to experiment with art and watercolors.
“When I was starting to take some of my advanced master’s degree programs I started to see a lot of art,” she said, “and I have always been a very creative person. I got excited because this is an outlet for my creativity.”
Verburg said she loved art and painting, but with her busy life, with work, kids and grandchildren she became too busy to work on her art skills as much as she may have liked.
“Now that I am retired I have more time to create and more freedom to experiment because of the independent and isolated skill-development years,” Verburg said.
Verburg started with instructional books and utilized painting workshops, watched YouTube videos and visited local art exhibits to better her skills.
“We moved here to the Mankato area 25 years ago,” she said. “Part of (my growth) is the possibility of me seeing artwork in the different colleges and exhibits. Then this wonderful facility, VINE, (has an) open studio. I have the opportunity to paint several times. I normally come once a week and see other people painting and I can interact with them.”
Verburg said she began using watercolors because they appealed to her and reminded her of her childhood.
“I suppose that was the closest to what I knew as a child. I think that it was like a toy at one time,” she said. “I love watercolor. It’s spontaneous, it’s like a mystery, you never know how it’s going to turn out.”
She has many similar pieces, but recently has been working on branching out and trying new things with her paints and brushes. She’s done mostly nature settings, landscapes and florals. She said she’s starting to experiment with color and abstract.”
Verburg said she hopes her nature pieces touch the hearts of those who visit the exhibit.
“I like to give other people a glimpse of this world that we don’t often see, and I think when people see the beauty it might help to preserve our beautiful natural planet,” she said. “I think I would hope they see the freshness, the spontaneity and the beauty of our world,” Verburg said.
Although all of her pieces are beautiful and require a lot of skill, she does have a few favorites, especially one that sticks out to her.
“‘Sea Power’ is waves. In watercolor, you never know quite how things are happening. It’s one of these paintings that you might do a thousand of them and they might not turn out and that one turned out,” Verburg said.
This isn’t the first time Verburg’s art has been shown at a gallery, and isn’t expected to be the last. She had an art exhibit at SDSU, has had several different pieces selected at the Prairie Lakes Regional Juried Exhibition, and was asked to have two art exhibits at the North Mankato Taylor Library and later at the Red Rock Center in Fairmont.
Although she started honing this skill later than most and continues to practice, this may still be just the beginning of Verburg’s art career.
“My creative journey has been a marriage between nature and creativity,” Verburg said.
Verburg’s art will be displayed at the VINE until the end of October. The gallery is on the fifth floor and is free and open to the public during regular business hours.
