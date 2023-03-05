Charlie Leftbridge grew up on a dairy farm in Tyler, a Danish community of 1,100 people just a short drive from the South Dakota border, and about two hours straight west of Mankato.
“I am a large percentage Danish, yes,” says Leftbridge, sitting in the office at Mankato’s Carnegie Art Center, where he’s the newly installed executive director.
“And I actually loved growing up on the farm. … But I knew pretty early on that that wasn’t the direction I was going to go. But it was great. I love being outside in nature, and I love animals.”
While Leftbridge may have escaped the famously difficult and demanding life of a dairy farmer, he has found himself in a role that will keep him plenty busy. He’s only been on the job a month, but Leftbridge — who replaces Hope Cook, who filled that role from 1982 until her death in 2022 — already has impressed longtime Carnegie lovers.
“We had a board meeting Tuesday night and I was really impressed with how he’s moving,” board member Craig Groe said. “He’s doing some grant writing — he got two of them approved already. He asks the right questions, doesn’t try to come across as being above everybody else. He wants to learn and he seems to know how to find a way to get answers for things.”
Leftbridge comes to the Carnegie at an intriguing time. Cook’s tenure was a successful one. It was also one that left her footprint, and ways of doing things, indelibly on the organization. Where Cook gave hundreds of artists a chance at showing their work and gave generously to the gallery, the marketing of the great things happening there often went overlooked.
“I talked to people that I would expect would know (about the Carnegie),” Groe said. “I told one person I was on the Carnegie Board of Directors and he goes, ‘What’s the Carnegie?’ And I’m like, ‘You know, down on Broad Street.’ And he’s like, ‘What is it?’ People drive past it all the time and don’t know it’s there. Some people think it’s still a library.”
Leftbridge has plans to change that. He says one of his main goals will be to enhance community outreach, have a more robust social media presence and do things that will make people want to come down to see what’s happening at the Carnegie.
They’ve already made plans to host a launch party for the next wave of Mankato’s popular Walking Sculpture Tour. They’re also working with Justin Ek from Bellissimo Paint and Coatings to organize an art crawl. And they’re making efforts to enhance the Carnegie’s accessibility.
“What I love is that this board is, I think, very open to saying ‘OK, what can we explore that meets a need and brings new audiences into this space or helps people visualize themselves in the space?’” he says.
“And one of the things they did to address that was just in equity for artists; they are no longer charging people to exhibit here. There used to be a fee, but there are a lot of barriers in greater Minnesota, especially for artists who probably don’t have a lot of passive income or something on the side to just say, ‘OK, I can pay a hundred bucks.”
Leftbridge says he’s also reaching out to the 410 Project and the Arts Center of St. Peter to open lines of communication and see what possibilities exist to collaborate and enhance the community’s access to art.
Beyond the creative work hanging on walls or resting on pedestals, Leftbridge says he’s already at work identifying the building’s structural needs. The roof will need replacing eventually, and they’ve had water leaks in the basement.
Speaking of the basement, they’ve got plans to reimagine how a now-vacated studio space can be used — possibly for public gatherings or meetings.
Groe said the board has been impressed with Leftbridge’s experience, personality and vision. And all those things were evident from the beginning.
“When we did our search he was unanimously voted by the board to take the position,” Groe says. “We had maybe 10 applicants, and we narrowed that down to five and he was always at the top. He had more votes than anybody else.”
This isn’t Leftbridge’s first rodeo on the nonprofit or arts scenes. After graduating from Concordia College in Moorhead, he held a similar position at The Grand in New Ulm, and spent several years working for the Mankato Symphony Orchestra.
“My big passion is community engagement,” he said. “And so I’m trying to think of what are the needs that we can meet by innovating our spaces and our services. There’s a lot of potential there and so much amazing motion right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.